Exchange Bank Santa Rosa branch manager named for Diversity in Business Awards

What is a personal achievement you are most proud of? I'm very proud to represent the Dutton Branch as branch manager and Exchange Bank as a whole within my community. Everything I have done during my career as a community banker has brought me to this point, and it's more than I could have wanted at this time in my life. The work I do is fulﬁlling, motivating, and it pushes me further in my role to help develop future leaders.

What were the biggest obstacles you faced in your career and how did you overcome them? Losing my home during the 2017 ﬁres and having to complete my job duties remotely. This kind of work environment was new to everyone, and in banking the hardships are no diﬀerent for bankers as they are for our customers. I'm happy to have moved past that and to have found Exchange Bank along my path to healing from those events.

What have you learned about your leadership and how will it change the way you lead going forward? A good leader is all about listening and being there for those who look up to you for words of encouragement, motivation, or for direction. I quickly learned that my bankers are motivated, engaged, and aspire to become the best community bankers, so I am training them and helping them reach their full potential as leaders have done for me.

What are you most proud of regarding the achievements of your organization, your work and/or your community activities? I am extremely proud to represent Exchange Bank at the Dutton branch within the Roseland community. Frank Doyle's commitment to Santa Rosa was demonstrated through his last will and testament. He put his controlling interest (50.44% of Exchange Bank stock) into a perpetual trust to establish the Frank P. Doyle and Polly O'Meara Doyle Scholarship Fund for deserving students at Santa Rosa Junior College. The Doyle Scholarship has funded over $100 million in scholarships to over 150,000 local students.

When you are not at work, what do you enjoy? When I am not at work, I enjoy working out, hiking, ﬁshing, mountain biking, photography, and cooking. Anything that involves being outside and with family is my go-to.