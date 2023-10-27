Executive at Napa’s Intervine named for Diversity in Business Awards

What is a personal achievement you are most proud of? I am most proud to be recognized as a champion of equity in the world and the workplace. It is what drives me personally and I am so grateful to be supported in this work by my CEO, Jonjie Lockman and our Intervine board. As an ESOP since 2018, our team of owners has lead with values ﬁrst. This recognition is an honor for us all.

What were the biggest obstacles you faced in your career and how did you overcome them? I believe women of color in the wine industry continue to strive to be heard and seen. Implicit bias is real and tough to communicate but through my DEI work, I have found skills to help me meet the person in front of me, where they are and with less judgment.

What are you most proud of regarding the achievements of your organization, your work and/or your community activities? Last month, I completed 65 hours of training to become a Napa NEWS — Domestic Violence & Sexual Abuse Services volunteer. I am extremely proud to be a part of this organization focused on ending violence in our community and creating safe spaces for those in need.

When you are not at work, what do you enjoy? I love live music, travel, dancing and sharing good food and wine with family and friends. Growing up in the 80s, I am thrilled to have the annual Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa Valley within walking distance from my house now.

Is there anything we may have missed that you would like to add? My heartfelt gratitude to the North Bay Business Journal for this recognition! I am truly honored.