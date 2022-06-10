Farmworkers say they are shut out of evacuation zone policy revamp

Sonoma County farmworkers say their voices are missing in the redevelopment of a local policy that would determine when vineyard owners and other employers can bring workers into evacuated areas threatened by wildfire or other natural disasters.

Some of those farmworkers and community supporters, a group of about 80 people, picketed the Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management office on Thursday afternoon to voice their concerns about working under such conditions.

They also shared language they would like to see incorporated into the revamped protocols.

Sonoma County winegrowers, along with a newly formed advocacy group, Sonoma Wine Industry for Safe Employees (WISE), however, say local vineyard owners already follow safety protocols. They contend no extra worker protections are needed.

Nevertheless, Thursday’s demonstrators chose to picket the county’s emergency management agency because it is responsible for updating the policy, said Max Bell Alper, executive director of North Bay Jobs with Justice, the local labor advocacy nonprofit that organized the gathering.

The county has proposed three dates for community stakeholder meetings to discuss the policy but each, including one that was supposed to happen earlier this month, have been canceled, Bell Alper said.

Prior attempts to meet with emergency management department officials also have been fruitless, he added.

But, at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, when the group tried to enter the county building where the agency’s offices are housed members found the doors locked. The department lists its business hours online as 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during weekdays.

“Workers are feeling frustrated that they are on the front lines and are the most impacted by any potential policy but have not been included this entire year in developing this policy,” Bell Alper said.

Thursday’s picket effort represents a ramping up of earlier efforts by North Bay Jobs with Justice and local farmworkers to ensure that their three worker demands are added into the county’s evacuation zone access policy.

The demands are:

Language justice, which means workers would receive important emergency information in their native language;

Hazard pay, which would compensate them for the risk they incur while working in an evacuated area;

Disaster insurance, which would guarantee them wages even when emergency conditions, such as the presence of wildfire smoke, make it too dangerous to work.

North Bay Jobs with Justice introduced these provisions last summer, along with a couple others, as part of an initial push to convince local vineyard owners to address worker safety concerns. The effort gained little traction.

For many of the farmworkers who spoke at Thursday’s event, they see those demands as basic human rights.

“Workers have given a lot. Their bodies, their spirit,” said Margarita García, who worked the local grape harvest from 2017 and 2021, a span of time in which several large fires impacted the North Bay region. “I think they deserve the dignity to rest … and not risk their health.”

The county created an ad hoc committee in February to help with the development of the policy. Committee members include Sonoma County Supervisors Chris Coursey and Lynda Hopkins, the county’s equity director Alegría de la Cruz, Sonoma County Agricultural Commissioner Andrew Smith and Sonoma County Assistant Sheriff James Naugle.

Chris Godley, Sonoma County’s emergency management director, also sits on the committee. He has not responded to a Press Democrat request for comment sent on Wednesday via email.

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors will hold a July 19 workshop to discuss an interim version of the policy, a county spokesperson said via email.

Planning for a community stakeholder meeting proved to be a challenge as county staff struggled to find a venue to accommodate the large number of people expected to attend, Supervisor Chris Coursey said in an interview last month.

Figuring out how to hold the meeting, whether it be virtually or in a hybrid format, was also a complication, he said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.