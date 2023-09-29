Federal hearing on proposed Koi Nation casino near Windsor draws scores of detractors

It didn’t take long to get to the heart of the debate Wednesday night in a closely watched federal hearing on a large tribal casino proposed near Windsor.

The public comments began with Dino Beltran, vice chairman of the Koi Nation. Beltran spoke of the forced displacement and resource deprivation that drove his people from their ancestral home in Lake County, and the cultural revival and financial lifeline they might gain from casino ownership.

“Tonight’s hearing is not required by federal law,” he said. “But the nation believed it is important for the public to have the opportunity to put its views on record.”

Next on the Zoom feed was Greg Sarris, chairman of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, who own the Bay Area’s largest casino and gaming destination outside Rohnert Park.

Sarris offered a very different assessment of a proposed casino-resort in unincorporated Sonoma County, noting what many others would echo that night — that the Koi Nation should not be afforded this opportunity, because that tribe is not indigenous to Sonoma County at all.

“Their proposed site here is 49 miles from their original reservation,” Sarris said. “And never, never has the Department of Interior taken restored lands into trust that far — never farther than 15 miles from their original rancheria.”

They were the first statements among dozens Wednesday night, during an online public forum hosted by the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs. It was meant to allow community comment on a proposed gaming facility and hotel on 68.6 acres in the rural, upscale Shiloh neighborhood just southeast of Windsor.

This map shows the proposed location of the Koi Nation’s casino and resort near Windsor. (Dennis Bolt / for The Press Democrat)

Stiff opposition to the Koi project emerged as soon as the tribe announced its $12.3 million land purchase two years ago. And the argument sprang to life again Sept. 12, when the Bureau of Indian Affairs released an environmental study prepared by El Dorado Hills-based Acorn Environmental.

That assessment, a requirement of the federal process regulating Indian gaming developments, examines four alternatives. One of those is a “no action” option that would preserve the vineyards and oak trees currently on the property, at the corner of Shiloh Road and Old Redwood Highway.

The alternative preferred by the Koi tribe advances the worst fears of many residents living adjacent to the parcel.

It calls for a 540,000-square-foot casino with 2,750 gaming machines, five restaurants, five bars, a coffee shop, a 2,800-seat event center and two ballrooms, plus an adjacent 400-room hotel and spa. This plan would include more than 5,000 parking spaces.

A so-called “reduced intensity alternative” is nonetheless substantial: a casino of just over 400,000 square feet (with the same number of gaming machines), featuring similar amenities but minus the event center; a 200-room hotel — not as tall as the Alternative A structure — and just under 4,500 parking spaces.

Some Windsor residents are advocating for Alternative C, the “nongaming alternative.” That one would allow the Koi a 200-room hotel and a 25,000-square-foot winery and event center, but no slots or gaming tables.

Others insist the only reasonable plan for the site is no development at all, and they turned out in force for Wednesday’s hearing.

Online speakers variously referred to the Koi project, and to the environmental assessment that downplayed its impacts, as “ludicrous,” “mind boggling,” “ridiculous” and “a joke.” They raised many of the concerns that have echoed since September 2021, including traffic, noise, crime, property values and the effect on the local water table of pumping nearly 280,000 gallons of water from the ground each day.

But the specter raised again and again by speakers was the lack of evacuation capacity during wildfires.

“If you aren’t moved by water, traffic, schools, churches, wildlife, the creek, maybe you would be moved by death,” said Heidi Jacquin, who lost her home in the Tubbs Fire in 2017 and now lives in Shiloh Estates. “People burning to death in their homes, burning to death in their cars.”

The uproar is reminiscent of the controversy that dogged Graton Rancheria for more than a decade as it pushed for its casino. That drama included an investor declaring bankruptcy, accusations of harm to the endangered tiger salamander, two lawsuits and an attempted recall of Rohnert Park council members who supported the project.

In the end, Sarris’ tribe prevailed, opening their Las Vegas-style casino and resort to much fanfare in late 2013. The Koi Nation’s path could be equally fraught.