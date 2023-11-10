Feds plan to relinquish downtown Santa Rosa office building

The federal government signaled this week it intends to move out of its downtown Santa Rosa offices as part of a broader nationwide move projected to save about $1 billion in costs over 10 years.

The U.S. General Services Administration, which manages federal properties, announced Wednesday it planned to dispose of more than two dozen buildings across the country, including the John F. Shea Federal Building at Sonoma Avenue and D Street.

The building, which opened nearly 50 years ago, houses the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, local offices for the Internal Revenue Service and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, among other federal tenants.

About 100 federal employees and contractors are assigned to work there though many have worked remotely since the COVID-19 pandemic, GSA spokesperson Christi Chidester Votisek said.

It's not yet clear where or when those agencies will relocate or how the move will impact public access to a range of services from tax assistance, probation services, and court access.

Chidester Votisek said GSA will work with tenants to understand their future long-term space requirements but no determinations had yet been made.

But the decision could represent an opportunity to redevelop prime real estate downtown as Santa Rosa seeks to ramp up housing and commercial development in the city center.

In its Wednesday announcement, the agency said it planned to consolidate federally-owned and leased properties that are underutilized or in need of costly repairs to cut costs, while also prioritizing investments at other key properties.

Real estate officials identified 23 properties that would be disposed of, representing 3.5 million-square-feet of space, and will begin the process of transferring or selling the properties as it works to right-size its real estate portfolio, according to GSA.

Officials in Rep. Mike Thompson's office said they'd been monitoring the move and the potential local impacts, but city officials and tenants said they learned of the decision this week.

Wendy Kan, a spokesperson with U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Northern California District, which includes the Santa Rosa court, said court officials were informed of the move this week but said the court hadn’t received sufficient details from GSA to know what the local impact would be.

Officials with NOAA Fisheries, another longtime tenant, are working with GSA to understand what the decision means for the local office and its 40 workers but Santa Rosa remains a critical location for the agency’s work, said Michael Milstein, public affairs officer with the agency’s West Coast region.

Santa Rosa Council member Chris Rogers, whose District 5 includes downtown, said while he was aware GSA was considering its future in the building he was surprised by how quickly a decision was made.

The federal building has long been underutilized even before the COVID-19 pandemic sent many workers home, Rogers said, but the decision could open the property up for other uses — including a new home for city workers.

“We’d heard for a while from GSA that there was potential for this to happen with the federal building,” he said. “I don’t think we anticipated it would happen as quickly as it has but it certainly opens up conversations about possibilities.”

Rogers said the city is seeking more details from GSA on the building’s condition and how the disposal process will work. City real estate officials, which were notified Wednesday, plan to meet with federal officials at the end of the month, spokesperson Lon Peterson said.

Plans for the federal building were first floated in the late 1960s as a way to centralize federal workers scattered across the region in one office. It was expected to house about 250 employees.

The three-story, 77,800-square-foot building cost $5.3 million to build and opened to much fanfare on Aug. 11, 1975.

But the building’s early years were marked by challenges, according to news reports, as the U.S. Postal Service weighed whether to occupy its suite inside on the eve of the building’s opening and ultimately moved out a few years later, leaving GSA to seek other tenants. The building required thousands of dollars in repairs for a leaky roof, The Press Democrat reported in August 1978.

The building was renamed in 1990 after late local attorney and Democratic Party activist Shea, who died in 1985 from complications of polio.

GSA evaluated the condition of properties in its portfolio, vacancy and occupancy rates, financial performance and operating costs to identify properties for disposition.

The Shea property is in need of about $11 million in major repairs and has a 10% vacancy rate and the evaluation found it was unsustainable to operate and needed significant investments, Chidester Votisek said.

How the property could be repurposed likely will become clearer in the coming months as GSA works with tenants and local officials on next steps. The agency could transfer or sell the property to a local, state or federal government entity or to a private owner.

Rogers said the building could potentially be transformed into a new City Hall, replacing the city’s existing headquarters that needs more than $50 million in deferred maintenance.

Santa Rosa officials have long sought to build a new space for workers and replace the City Hall on First Street with housing. A city-funded study in 2019 analyzed the condition of the building, feasibility of redeveloping the civic complex and financing a new city space but council members in September 2022 opted to table the discussion because of the anticipated high cost.

Rogers said he’s interested in learning more about the federal building and its deferred upkeep costs to see if it’s feasible to transform it into city offices.

The property could also be redeveloped into a mixed-use housing and commercial development, Rogers said. And other nearby properties like the state Rattigan Building or the U.S. Postal Service distribution center were to become available in the future it would represent an even larger construction opportunity, he said.

“That could be really transformative for downtown,” he said. “I’m really excited to see this.”

