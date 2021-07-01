Fiddleheads Cafe in Mendocino is closing after months of controversy

Fiddleheads Cafe in Mendocino, known for its controversial stances on the state's mask mandate during the pandemic, is closing for good after the new owners of the building decided to cancel its lease.

The cafe's last day is July 4, owner Chris Castleman confirmed to SFGATE.

The building was recently sold, and the cafe's lease with the new owners — a couple from Marin — was canceled in June without explanation, Castleman said, just days after the cafe made national headlines in late May for adding a $5 fee for those who ordered food from his cafe with masks on.

Castleman said he was in talks to extend the lease for three months to September to allow for him to sell his business, but said he refused to sign the agreement when he saw the new terms. Among the conditions included in the month-to-month lease, along with a rent increase, were stipulations that there be "no further publicity related to the business, of any kind, regarding mask wearing or vaccinations, and business will comply with any orders, laws, or mandates of government," according to a copy of the extension contract Castleman provided to SFGATE.

Castleman was also required to keep from making "disparaging or harmful communications or actions or consequences of any kind" that could impact other businesses, the landlord and the local community, the contract reviewed by SFGATE said. In addition, he was reportedly asked to remove all "controversial" signage from the cafe windows.

"I rejected the extension offer because of the extraordinary terms, so I am being forced to move everything out of this location on July 4th (Independence Day)," Castleman wrote to SFGATE about the closure. "I view these actions by my landlord as a clear attempt to silence my views and eliminate me and my customers from the community."

"The landlord has claimed that this is 'just business' and denied any political motivation for their actions," Castleman continued. "However, they have rejected my numerous offers to negotiate."

The landlords, for their part, said they do not have any issues with Castleman's ideology. In an emailed statement to SFGATE they wrote, in part:

"We respect and are accepting of all our Tenants' political and personal beliefs. However, if a Tenant's behavior impacts the business of other Tenants (driving away customers to the building) or creates a potential liability (e.g. large fines the building owner is ultimately responsible for or conflict in the community that could translate into physical altercations), then it becomes a business decision as to whether or not to continue the Tenancy. ... Hours were spent discussing Chris Castleman with members of the Mendocino community and it became clear from the feedback that it was in our best interest for him to leave. Out of respect for Chris, we will not repeat the intense negative feedback we have heard from the community and strong advice that he needed to leave ASAP.

"During our evaluation, Chris Castleman created a false narrative that we ended his month-to-month lease due to a disagreement with his ideology. We received multiple messages — many threatening — from his supporters that expressed dismay we would not renew his lease based on a difference in ideology. This narrative is patently false. This is a business and since we will be losing money with the decision to end his lease, its just indicative of the magnitude to which Mr. Castleman's beliefs have interfered and added risk to the overall business. We have heard from people in the community that continue to steer clear of the building as a result of Mr Castleman, and some have expressed fear."

Castleman claimed he offered to double his rent, pay rent two years in advance or increase the security deposit from $500 to $10,000 ("due to their concerns for 'liability,'" Castleman wrote) and renovate the building's shared bathroom for free, among other offers. Castleman's landlords stated they do not recall Castleman's offers for twice the amount of rent or to pay two years in advance.

When reached by phone, Castleman said he has not made any plans following the closure of his business this weekend, calling it a "devastating financial loss" and that he's losing his investment by not having the opportunity to sell the business.

"They said that they were attempting to help me sell my business and that's why I wouldn't talk to the press and I would take my signage down," Castleman said. "I mean, that's total crap. If you want to give me advice on selling my business, they could give it in an email or tell me over the phone, you don't put it in a contract."

In response to questions from SFGATE regarding the lease extension, the new landlords wrote that they did not have to provide him an extension, "but did so out of courtesy."