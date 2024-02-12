Fight intensifies over delays in approving California auto, home insurance price hikes

Allstate wants to raise the average price of its home insurance policies by almost 40% for its California customers.

The request needs state approval.

Still, before you cry “gouging!” it’s worth understanding the timeline.

It all started back in April 2023, when the company asked for the increase. Ten months later, the request is still being evaluated.

That is not uncommon. Roughly 170 home and automobile policy price changes were pending in front of the Department of Insurance last month. The reviews can sometimes take more than a year.

Trade groups representing insurers want the process to move faster, saying the delays devalue any price increases ultimately approved. Others argue the insurers add to the hold up and overreact by asking for exorbitant increases.

The resulting debate has made the complex reviews a major tension point for organizations closely watching the state’s insurance prices. And it’s a process Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara is vowing to speed up.

Allstate is one of California’s largest home insurers. It had more than 353,000 active policies in 2021, according to data it submitted with its request. In 2022, the company stopped selling insurance to new customers in the state, a halt in business that is still in effect. It and other large insurers have limited or paused selling new policies in recent years, citing inflation and costs for their own insurance — along with the time it takes to change rates.

“We’re looking for timely approval of adequate rates, which I believe will have the most significant impact on the market to get companies to where they need,” said Mark Sektnan, who is involved in state government relations for the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, a national trade group.

Harvey Rosenfield, founder of the advocacy organization Consumer Watchdog, thinks companies are trying to pressure the agency to fast-track their requests.

“I’d rather the department take its time and get it right and have people not be overcharged,” he said, “than suddenly cater to the industry’s demands for inflated rate increases.”

Rosenfield authored the state law, passed by voters in 1988, that requires rate changes to be approved.

Stuck in the middle is Lara and his department. At a recent hearing in front of state lawmakers, he defended the agency’s work.

“We thoroughly review each and every rate filing,” he said, “to make sure they are compliant with our laws, that they’re justified and that consumers get the best value for their money.”

Lara directed blame at both insurance companies and Consumer Watchdog.

Thorough or sluggish?

Allstate’s 39.6% rate hike is just one of more than 500 price change requests sent to the department last year. They are not just limited to home and auto policies, and are only some of the thousands of filings the agency receives annually.

Department staff scrutinize the hefty packets submitted by companies, which can run hundreds — and sometimes thousands — of pages long. Under state law, no rates that are excessive or inadequate can be approved and the eventual price change can be lower than what the company requests.

The flood of documents has been too much for the agency’s employees to inspect quickly. Lara recently told lawmakers that his office is trying to hire more analysts and actuaries to improve the review process.

Michael Soller, a department spokesman, said in an email the department’s rate regulation unit has nearly 100 actuary and analyst positions and was working to fill eight openings.

Lara also said insurance companies have been allowed to submit incomplete rate applications in the past, a practice that has slowed down the reviews.

“We don’t have the luxury or time for a lengthy back and forth,” Lara said during a Senate Insurance Committee hearing in January.

Groups representing insurers argue the department is contributing to that back and forth. They said the agency could do more to make sure companies have fewer errors from the start and better structure the evaluations to prevent drawn out disagreements over expert calculations.

On Friday, the agency released amendments to its rules regarding rate reviews. They include more specific information that companies are supposed to submit as part of their initial applications, in an effort to “eliminate confusion among insurers.” The changes will be the subject of a public hearing in March.

Rex Frazier, president of the Personal Insurance Federation of California, which lobbies on behalf of Allstate and other major insurers, said every rate approval can feel like a custom negotiation under the current system.