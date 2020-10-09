Fire crews continue progress on Glass fire, reach 74% containment

Glass fire containment and damage

Firefighters gained more ground on the Glass fire overnight, increasing containment to 74% while keeping the 67,484-acre blaze from growing, Cal Fire reported Friday morning.

Crews expanded containment by 4% since Thursday night, and fire officials expect to establish control lines around the entire wildfire burning in Napa and Sonoma counties by Oct. 20, Cal Fire said.

As firefighters close in on full containment, their main focus for most parts of the blaze is mopping up burned areas and putting out flames deeper into the fire’s perimeter.

The tally of homes destroyed in the fire ticked up slightly to 338 single- and multi-family homes in Sonoma County and 308 homes in Napa County. Those numbers are expected to continue rising as fire crews assess damage caused by the blaze.

A damage map released Saturday by the city of Santa Rosa showed 30 destroyed buildings, mostly homes, indicating that the majority of the damage in Sonoma County was outside city limits.

Weather and air quality

Air quality regulators have extended a Spare the Air Alert for most of the Bay Area through Saturday, meaning unhealthy air conditions are expected to persist into the weekend.

While the air quality has improved in some areas, the district expects the haze will linger in parts North Bay due to the Glass fire and other massive wildfires burning in Northern California.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District forecasts smoke to reach levels that are “unhealthy for sensitive groups” in the North Bay through Saturday.

A storm system approaching from the Gulf of Alaska is bringing cooler temperatures and more humidity, potentially aiding firefighting efforts.

Friday temperatures in Sonoma and Napa counties reached highs in the low-70s Friday, according to the National Weather Service. A foggy marine layer Friday morning brought small amounts of drizzle in some areas.

A warming trend is expected to begin Sunday, with temperatures returning to normal seasonal highs in the 80s and 90s next week.

North Bay residents still shouldn’t count on rain this weekend. The National Weather Service forecasts less than a 10% chance of even very small amounts of precipitation for Napa and Sonoma counties.

2017 North Bay fires anniversary

To remember those killed in the North Bay fires three years ago this month, the Santa Rosa Fire Department Honor Guard on Friday morning rang a ceremonial bell 24 times for each life lost in the fires.

Evacuation zones

Authorities on Friday downgraded evacuation orders to warnings for some areas north of Calistoga near Mount St. Helena, according to Cal Fire. In addition, warnings for surrounding areas as well as other parts of Napa County were rescinded.

The region had this week been the most active front of the Glass fire.

View a map of evacuation areas in Napa County here.

Authorities on Friday also fully reopened Highway 29 between Tubbs Lane in Napa County and the Lake County line, according to Caltrans.

In southern Lake County, evacuation warnings were rescinded, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Evacuation zones E024 and E154 are no longer under warnings.

View a map of evacuation zones in Lake County here.

All current evacuation orders and warnings in Sonoma County remain in effect.

On Thursday, authorities downgraded or lifted orders for additional parts of the county, including more areas above the community of Kenwood.

In Santa Rosa, authorities on Thursday rescinded evacuation warnings for most areas within the city limits. All remaining residents were allowed to return to evacuation zones within the city on Wednesday.

View a map of current evacuation zones here.

The city and county have opened two drive-thru supply stations for returning evacuees. The stations, located at Maria Carrillo High School and Sonoma Valley Regional Park, are stocked with masks, gloves, goggles and other equipment for residents taking stock of the damage.

The reentry stations at Maria Carrillo High School and Sonoma Valley Regional Park will remain open through Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

