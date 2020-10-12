Fire Weather Watch issued for North Bay mountains; power shut-offs more likely

Dangerous fire weather will likely return to the North Bay this week, bringing gusty winds and hot, dry weather conditions that could lead PG&E to shut off portions of its electrical grid in an attempt to prevent another wildfire.

The National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch for the North Bay mountains starting at 5 a.m. Wednesday and lasting through 11 a.m. Friday. The declaration, a step below a red flag warning, means weather conditions could increase fire danger in the region.

The announcement came Monday morning as fire crews closed in on full containment of the Glass fire, which broke out Sept. 27 on the eastern rim of the Napa Valley during a red flag warning and was driven to the eastern edge of Santa Rosa by wind-borne embers.

David King, a meteorologist with the weather service, said North Bay residents should expect “warmer and warmer and drier conditions throughout the course of the week.”

The warming trend that began this weekend is forecast to push local highs to the mid-90s by Thursday and Friday. Dry Diablo winds blowing at 15 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph, could arrive in the North Bay mountains as early as overnight Wednesday, King said.

PG&E warned nearly 49,000 customers in targeted portions of 21 counties that it may start turning off power as early as Wednesday afternoon to stop the utility’s equipment from sparking another blaze.

Nearly a quarter of the customers who received the PG&E warning live in the North Bay, primarily in the mountains near Mount St. Helena. The outages could impact 1,781 customers in Sonoma County, 9,230 customers in Napa County and 30 in Lake County, PG&E said Monday evening.

“Hot and dry conditions combined with expected high wind gusts pose an increased risk for damage to the electric system that has the potential to ignite fires in areas with dry vegetation,” PG&E said in a statement.

The potential for shut-offs is highest on Wednesday and Thursday, the utility said. It hopes to restore power to most customers within 12 daylight hours after the end of the weather event.

Early last month, PG&E cut electricity to more than 40,000 people in Sonoma County to prevent its equipment from sparking fires. During the peak of the Glass fire, at least 25,000 customers in Sonoma and Napa counties lost power, either because firefighters requested the outages for their safety in burn areas or due to equipment damage caused by the blaze.

Around the 350 customers are still without power in Sonoma County due to the Glass fire, according to the utility.

Ahead of the critical fire weather conditions, all local Cal Fire units have returned from battling blazes elsewhere in the state, said Cal Fire spokesperson Tyree Zander. The 879 personnel currently assigned to the Glass fire can also be dispatched to any new fires that ignite in the North Bay, Zander said.

As of Monday evening, firefighters had reached 96% containment on the Glass fire, which is holding steady at 67,484 acres. The fire destroyed 642 homes in Sonoma and Napa counties and 356 commercial structures, almost all in Napa County.

In addition to mopping up burn areas, crews on the Glass fire are actively on the lookout for flare-ups and hot spots, while other units return to normal day-to-day operations and steel themselves for a potentially trying week ahead.

“We’re trying to get adequate rest for everyone that we can because it’s been a long fire season for everybody,” Zander said.

On Monday afternoon, a small brush fire broke out in Annadel State Park and was quickly contained by firefighters, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department. The fire didn’t threaten homes in the area, the department said.

Still, the blaze underscores the possible wildfire threat for the week ahead. Fire officials are encouraging residents to monitor weather reports, sign up for county Nixle alerts and pack “go-bags” in anticipation of forecasters upgrading fire weather notices.

“In case things were to become a red flag warning, then you’re not having to prepare for that last minute,” Zander said.

Thanks in large part to growing containment on the Glass fire, air quality regulators on Monday lifted a Spare the Air Alert that was set to expire Tuesday. That signals “good to moderate” air quality for most of the North Bay, though an air quality advisory is now in effect for localized areas near the Glass fire.

