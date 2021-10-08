Fire weather watch issued for North Bay starting Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch starting Monday for parts of the Bay Area.

Dry and windy conditions prompted the watch, which takes effect at 11 a.m. Monday and is scheduled to end 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The North Bay mountains, East Bay hills and East Bay valleys are the areas of highest concern, the National Weather Service said.

Winds are expected to blow from the north to northeast at 15 to 25 mph, with local gusts exceeding 50 mph.

Caution is advised, as any new fire starts could spread rapidly.

