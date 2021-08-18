Clearlake’s Cache fire at 80 acres, 20% contained, 1 injured, dozens of homes destroyed

Firefighters were battling a fast-moving wildfire in Clearlake into the evening Wednesday. By 7 p.m., they reported the blaze at 80 acres, with 20% containment, but not before it had injured one person, destroyed multiple structures and prompted the evacuations of about 1,600 people from the towns of Clearlake and Lower Lake.

Dubbed the Cache fire, it was reported in the area of Sixth Avenue and Cache Street shortly after 12:30 p.m. Located in Lake County, the area is about 50 miles northeast of Santa Rosa.

8 p.m.

Evacuation orders and warnings were lifted in some areas impacted earlier by the Cache fire, while evacuation orders in two other zones remained in place.

Orders were lifted in:

Zone LOW-E159

This zone is located north of Moran Valley Road and south of Cache Creek, east of Bonham Road and southwest of Staehle Lane

Zone LOW-E169

North boundary extends south of Main Street and Morgan Valley Road

West boundary extends to the east of Highway 29

South boundary extends north of Spruce Grove Road North

Orders remain in place in:

Zone CLE-E157-A

This zone contains everything in the city of Clearlake to the south of 18th Avenue and east of Highway 53 except for Adventist Health Clear Lake Hospital.

Zone LOW-E160

The zone extends from North of Main Street and Morgan Valley Road, east of Bonham Road, west of Highway 53 and south of Cache Creek. It does not include school district campuses.

7:50 p.m.

The Konocti Unified School District canceled classes for Aug. 19 due to the Cache fire, according to an update on the district website Wednesday night.

The district kicked off its school year just two days ago, on Aug. 16.

“We are coordinating our efforts with CalFire and emergency response agencies to keep everyone as safe as possible,” the announcement read. More updates were forthcoming.

7:30 p.m.

The Cache fire is now at 80 acres and 20% contained, fire officials said in a press conference. There were 1,600 people evacuated, with another 800 under evacuation warning.

Evacuees would not be able to return to their homes tonight, said Brian Martin, Lake County sheriff.

A woman who suffered moderate injuries was evacuated from the area by helicopter, officials said. Dozens of structures have been burned, but a full damage assessment has not been completed.

The Creekside Mobile Home Park appeared to have experienced some of the most widespread destruction, with homes on either side of Dam Road burned to the ground.

Lake County Fire Protection District Chief Willie Sapeta said this week’s wind, which led to a red flag warning, played a role in fire activity. “We were in the mist of it,” he said. “It was a key factor."

6:44 p.m.

The fire has stopped growing, but firefighters aren’t calling it contained because they haven’t secured lines around the flames to stop them from spreading, said Cal Fire spokesman Tyree Zander.

“We need to reassure that our line around it is holding the fire secure,” he said.

A section of the fire is considered contained when all flames have been extinguished 300 feet in from the line, Zander said.

6:33 p.m.

Ramona Sanchez and her husband, David Steffan, were among those evacuated from the mobile home park where they lived for three years. While Steffan took a walk, Sanchez sat in their Honda Fit that was parked at the shopping center along Dam Road, where buses dropped off evacuees.

She wondered if her home still stood, but was even more concerned about her neighbor, Barbara, who declined to go with them when they evacuated.

“I really hope she’s OK,” Sanchez, 57, said around 6 p.m. “We told her we’d take her, she said no.”

As Sanchez sat in her car, three other evacuees and their dogs sat in bus stops. They said they had nowhere to go and declined to comment further.

Just around the corner, a larger number of residents gathered at the Dam roadblock in hopes of going home.

Among them was Corinna Wilkinson, who said she dialed 911 from work around 12:30 p.m. before heading to her apartment at Dam Road and Lake Street. Around 12:45 p.m., she evacuated with her 13-year-old son, 21-year-old nephew and a cat, dog and bird.

She described the experience as “scary, worrisome and chaotic.”

Wilkinson only saw the smoke, and it was bad enough to cause concern.

“It was huge. It wasn’t when I called (911), but by the time I got home and evacuated, it was huge,” she said.

Many evacuees sought ways to entertain themselves but couldn’t rely on businesses due to a power outage.

Maggie Magoolaghan said she was shopping at Safeway when power went out. She put her three items back on the shelves and left, only to find road closures keeping her from getting home to Kelseyville.