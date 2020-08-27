Firefighters continue battle in Lake County with Hennessey fire

MIDDLETOWN -- Fire crews worked through the evening Wednesday to get a stronger foothold in Lake County on the northwestern front of the Hennessey fire, the largest blaze in a wider set of North Bay fires that continue to grow and rise in the record books.

Hand crews, bulldozers and helicopters attacked the fire on smoldering hillsides approaching Highway 29, helping maintain containment on the 303,155-acre Hennessey fire at 33%, according to Cal Fire. The goal was to hit the fire hard Wednesday afternoon, including a ramped-up air attack while winds were relatively calm and temperatures moderate, said Capt. Richard Cordova, a Cal Fire spokesman.

“Our concern level remains high, because we want to get this buttoned up back here, especially because it’s still so early in the season,” Cordova said. “With the cooler temperatures, firefighters are trying to take advantage of the situation, and I think we are, and also bring in additional resources to help.”

The firefight will be assisted in the coming days by 250 soldiers with the California National Guard, who arrived in Santa Rosa Wednesday afternoon and will act as hand crews on fires in the area starting on Thursday, Cordova said.

“They’re here and will be ready to rock and roll,” he said.

The fire, which started in Napa County last week and has merged with smaller blazes while burning across parts of four counties, spread east on Butts Canyon Road early this week, approaching the sprawling 22,000-acre Guenoc & Langtry Vineyards property. The flames burned through some nearby wildland, but died down at the vineyards, preventing the loss of any winery buildings, said Randy Sternberg, the longtime property manager.

“Vineyards are a perfect firebreak, right? It’s as good as gold,” Sternberg said. “It goes up to the fence and quits.”

He said the winery continues to support Cal Fire’s efforts whenever a fire reaches the valley floor and nears the property, including providing water and bulldozers to create additional firebreaks. Even so, the threat of the next fire continues to loom large in this corner of Lake County, which has been hit by major wildfires every year since at least 2015.

“I don’t know what to think about it. It kind of is what it is,” Sternberg said. “We’re just working with Cal Fire, whatever they want. If they need help, then we just help them.”

In 2015, the Valley fire claimed five lives and about 1,300 homes. In 2018, the Mendocino Complex fires, including the Ranch fire, by itself the largest on record in the state, raged for weeks and scorched 459,123 acres, mostly in Lake County.

Steve and Tracy Hilger of Middletown lost their home in the Valley fire in 2015 before rebuilding on the same property. The couple were among the roughly 7,000 Lake County residents under mandatory evacuation because of the Hennessey fire, with new orders for residents on the Lake-Napa County line late Wednesday.

But the Hilgers have chosen to stay with their new house, one of hundreds rebuilt in Middletown, which is home to about 1,300 people.

Steve, 50, a Lake County native who wore a faded blue Carhartt T-shirt, waited Wednesday next to the couple’s Yamaha all-terrain vehicle with two coolers in the back filled with groceries. Tracey stopped by the post office off Calistoga Road to pick up their mail. They said they were determined to stand their ground this year and not surrender another home to flames.

“I fought it last time and I lost. I literally walked away from the house as it was burning,” said Steve, a mobile heavy equipment mechanic. “I know what I need to do this time different, so we’ve prepared ourselves for that. We just know with the resources being as tapped as they are, you’ve got to protect your own.”

Derick Fiske, owner of Perry’s Deli just up the road, shared similar sentiments. Flames in Valley fire nearly claimed the restaurant that’s been in the family for three generations. He took over the business from his stepfather last June, so has suffered a difficult 14-month stretch, but said he can’t imagine leaving his hometown, no matter what wildfire threat arises.

“The last five years, this has just been our way of life. It just makes it tougher, but we’re not going anywhere,” said Fiske, 40 after attending to a small rush of customers at lunch. “It sucks; don’t get me wrong. When it’s bad, it’s really bad, but when it’s good, it’s really good. But I’m not a quitter, and I’m not giving up on my little town yet.”

