Firefighters gain ground on Glass fire, reach 66% containment

Evacuation zones

Authorities on Thursday downgraded or lifted evacuation orders for more parts of Sonoma County, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

All or portions of the following evacuation zones are no longer under mandatory evacuation orders: 2P1, 2Q1, 3G2, 3G3, 6B1, 6B2.

Parts of zones 3G2, 3G3, 6B1 are now under evacuation warnings.

View a map of current evacuation zones here.

Homes on Adobe Canyon Road past 1364 Adobe Canyon Road are still under evacuation orders. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park remains closed to the public.

In Santa Rosa, authorities on Thursday rescinded evacuation warnings for nearly all areas within the city limits, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Homes on Brand Road, Susan Drive and Elnoka Lane in the Melita evacuation zone remain under a warning.

All remaining residents were allowed to return to evacuation zones within the city on Wednesday.

The city and county have opened three drive-thru supply stations for returning evacuees. The stations, located at Maria Carrillo High School, Skyhawk Park north of Spring Lake Park and Sonoma Valley Regional Park, are stocked with masks, gloves, goggles and other equipment for residents taking stock of the damage.

The reentry stations at Maria Carrillo High School and Sonoma Valley Regional Park will remain open through Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The support drive-thru at Skyhawk Park is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will run until Thursday.

In Napa County, evacuation orders were downgraded for areas of Pope Valley. In addition, warnings were rescinded in other parts of Pope Valley and Conn Valley.

View a map of evacuation areas in Napa County here.

Glass fire containment and damage

Firefighters continued to make steady progress on the Glass fire overnight, increasing containment to 66% while halting growth on the 67,420-acre blaze, Cal Fire reported Thursday morning.

Crews expanded containment by 4% since Wednesday, and fire officials expect to establish control lines around the entire wildfire burning in Napa and Sonoma counties by Oct. 20, Cal Fire said.

The tally of homes destroyed in the fire ticked up slightly to 336 single- and multi-family homes in Sonoma County and 307 homes in Napa County. Those numbers are expected to continue rising as fire crews assess damage caused by the blaze.

A damage map released Saturday by the city of Santa Rosa showed 30 destroyed buildings, mostly homes, indicating that the majority of the damage in Sonoma County was outside city limits.

Tubbs fire anniversary

Thursday marks the three-year anniversary of the start of the devastating Tubbs fire, which destroyed more than 5,600 homes and other buildings and killed 22 people in Santa Rosa and Sonoma and Napa counties.

At a Cal Fire operational briefing Thursday morning, firefighters battling the Glass fire held a moment of silence to honor those who died in the 2017 blaze.

“All of you that are here today were possibly here in that time in 2017,” said Cal Fire unit Chief Shana Jones. “And as you travel to and from the fire lines back and forth to the (Glass fire) incident, you’ve probably driven through the Tubbs footprint, which has changed the lives of everyone here.”

Glass fire activity

Fire officials are confident they’ve gained the upper hand on the Glass fire’s northern front in Napa County, which remains the most active part of the blaze. That includes along Highway 29 near Mount St. Helena, a rural area where steep, heavily wooded terrain complicates firefighting.

“We’re finally on the downhill side,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Dave Lauchner. “We got this thing.”

In Sonoma County, fire crews continue to work with utility and Caltrans workers to make burn areas safe for residents’ return, in particular along the upper part Calistoga Road, Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls said during a virtual town hall on Wednesday.

“Crews are making great progress out there, continuing to hunt out those hot spots ... well inside the perimeter of the fire so we can get folks home as soon as possible,” Nicholls said.

Firefighters are also working to clear areas still under evacuation near Adobe Canyon Road north of Kenwood, where flames from the Glass fire spilled over to the south side of the canyon at the onset of the blaze.

Weather and air quality

North Bay residents shouldn’t count on rain this weekend. The National Weather Service now forecasts less than a 10% chance of even very small amounts of precipitation for Napa and Sonoma counties, said meteorologist Anna Schneider.

“Right now, its looking less and less likely that there will be any rain,” she said.

Still, a storm system approaching from the Gulf of Alaska is already bringing cooler temperatures and more humidity, potentially aiding firefighting efforts.

Temperatures in Sonoma and Napa counties will reach highs in the upper 70s Thursday, Schneider said. Cooler weather will continue through the week as a foggy marine layer moves in from the coast.

By Sunday, temperatures should return to normal seasonal highs in the 80s, Anderson said.

Air quality regulators on Tuesday extended a Spare the Air Alert for most of the Bay Area through Thursday, meaning unhealthy air conditions are expected to persist today.

While the air quality is improving in some areas, the district expects the haze will linger in parts North Bay due to the Glass fire and other massive wildfires burning in Northern California.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian