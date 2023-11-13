First big storm of season coming to Sonoma, Napa counties. Here’s what to expect

The first big storm of the wet season could begin late Monday in the North Bay, with rounds of off-and-on rain to continue throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Over the next five days or so, about 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected in parts of the North Bay, with more than 3 inches anticipated for the coastal mountains and higher terrain, said Crystal Oudit, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office.

Santa Rosa, Napa and Cloverdale could receive between about 1 to 1½ inches, while areas in west Sonoma County could record as much as 2 to 3 inches.

Forecast update: The expected rain totals have decreased. Here's the latest accumulation map for the week: pic.twitter.com/HYGDCkdbYf — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 13, 2023

The core of the storm is expected to move south across the region from Tuesday to Thursday, with lower chances expected on Monday, Friday and Saturday. However, the week of rain, in general, is expected to be patchy.

“It is going to have this low (pressure system) that sits off the coast that is going to remain stationary,” Oudit said. “That’s why it could be continuous but not nonstop.”

Despite the larger predicted totals, meteorologists are not expecting flooding outside of some ponding on roadways, Oudit said, which could impact commuters.

“Allow extra travel time, leave extra space between vehicles because it is definitely going to wet the roads,” she said.

More information regarding remaining uncertainty, timing, and location details. We'll keep you updated with any more changes as the forecast solidifies. pic.twitter.com/NBQYHCh5aX — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 13, 2023

Outside of light nuisance flooding, there aren’t any more storm hazards expected. Winds coming out of the south will be light and temperatures will top out in the mid-60s.

Some problems could develop midweek off the coast, but the weather service has not issued any statements.

