First independent monitor report of PG&E wildfire safety compliance in Sonoma County released

The independent monitor assigned to oversee Pacific Gas & Electric Co.’s safety performance in Sonoma County under a court settlement over the 2019 Kincade Fire found the utility is so far in compliance, according to its inaugural report, released Friday.

Filsinger Energy Partners was appointed to inspect transmission and distribution equipment and vegetation management to ensure that the company adheres to the wildfire safety work required by the agreement reached with the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office in April 2022.

The review found no issues with the 72 PG&E transmission lines reviewed. It identified 14 problems across 1,231 distribution assets, which have been addressed or are on track to be. While the monitor reported 50 deficiencies with vegetation management compliance, including hazardous trees and clearance issues, PG&E had resolved 49, with the last to be handled by the end of September.

“I am proud of my office’s work to hold PG&E accountable for the Kincade Fire and to protect our community,” Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez said in a statement. “I commend PG&E for their efforts thus far to remedy any deficiencies discovered by the monitor and am looking forward to continued progress and cooperation going forward.”

In April 2021, the district attorney filed criminal charges against the utility over its role in the Kincade Fire, which started under a PG&E transmission tower. Ultimately, it burned through more than 77,000 acres in Geyserville, Healdsburg, Windsor and Santa Rosa, destroying hundreds of homes and other structures and forcing the evacuation of more than 200,000 people.

In settling, PG&E agreed to five years of independent monitoring, payments of $20.25 million to local organizations and programs doing wildfire safety work and the addition of 80 new fire mitigation-related hires in Sonoma County.

At the same time, the corporation avoided criminal liability and a drawn-out trial in the public eye.

PG&E similarly reached agreements with five Northern California counties last year over the 2021 Dixie Fire and with Shasta County this spring over the deadly 2020 Zogg Fire, meaning multi-million dollar payouts but no criminal charges.

Rodriguez said Tuesday that “the decision to dismiss criminal charges was always motivated by the fact that the criminal statutes are not sufficient when it comes to imposing criminal liability against corporations.

“This way we could give back to the community and try to make the community safer,” she added.

Some advocates said the oversight findings, which look at only some measures of PG&E’s mitigation work in just a portion of its service territory, only tell so much of the story when it comes to the utility’s wildfire safety performance.

“There’s a lot of reasons to be concerned PG&E might not be keeping up with its safety work in the big picture,” said Tom Long, director of regulatory strategy with The Utility Reform Network, a San Francisco-based nonprofit consumer advocacy organization. “PG&E has got some big issues that are not captured in this Sonoma County report,” Long said.

He cited large backlogs of maintenance, electric safety and reliability work and power pole replacements, identified by the Public Advocates Office in comments submitted to the California Public Utilities Commission last week.

While Rodriguez said she’s “cautiously optimistic,” she acknowledged “there are still issues with PG&E’s safety performance, including in Sonoma County.”

