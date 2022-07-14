First-responder wellness organization receives Sonoma County Vintners Foundation grant

A local nonprofit focused on increasing physical and mental wellness for emergency first responders received a $10,000 grant from the Sonoma County Vintners Foundation to support its programming.

First Responder Resiliency, established by Sonoma County resident Sue Farren in 2018 to help address the unique emotional and health strains faced by public safety personnel, will use the grant money for its family services, according to a Thursday press release. These services include resiliency classes, support groups and outreach to family.

“We are thrilled to be a recipient of a grant from the Sonoma County Vintners Association and are so grateful for the heartfelt support they are providing to first responders and their families,” said Farren, the current executive director.

The Sonoma County Vintners Foundation is a charity organization focused on improving local education, environment, arts and culture. Its annual community grants programhas raised $39 million for local causes like First Responder Resiliency, according to the release.

Family services are among several First Responder Resiliency currently offers through in-person retreats and trainings and online conferences. The organization is also working to build a full-time, dedicated treatment center in Cotati.

You can reach Staff Writer Emily Wilder at 707-521-5337 or emily.wilder@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @vv1lder.