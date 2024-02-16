Flood watch begins Sunday morning in Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino counties

A flood watch has been issued, roads will be barricaded, and extra emergency crews will be in place over the weekend and into next week as another series of storms is forecast to sweep into the North Bay.

Up to 5 inches of rain is projected to drop on the higher elevations of Sonoma County and from 2 to 4 inches in the valleys, the National Weather Service said.

High winds are also forecast, though nowhere near as powerful as those of early February, which reached 60 mph in the lowlands and 95 mph at Cobb Mountain’s west ridge east of Cloverdale, toppling trees around the region.

The weather service issued a flood watch for Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino counties, as well as eight other counties stretching down the California coast, running from 10 a.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

In Sonoma County, at least four roads will be closed -- Mark West Station, Starr, Trenton-Healdsburg, and Green Valley roads -- to decrease the odds that people will need to be rescued form vehicles that get stuck in high waters.

Bright yellow flood gauge signs indicating water levels up to 5 feet have been installed on those roads, and Waller Road also.

The hope is that along with barricades, the signs will deter drivers who might otherwise be tempted to try and make it through a flooded area, said Johannes Hoevertsz, director of Sonoma County’s public infrastructure department.

“We have found that drivers, for some reason on those roads, are aggressively trying to cross them when they're flooded and we've had a lot of swift water rescues from first responders, and we're trying to find a sensible way of dealing with this,” Hoevertsz said.

After some initial rainfall Saturday, a more impactful round of precipitation is expected to arrive Sunday, according to the weather service. Modeling suggests the greatest accumulation of rainfall will hit the coastal ranges, with totals of 3-5 inches.

Up to 6-8 inches of rain could land on peaks and higher terrain of the coastal hills.

⚠A Flood Watch has been issued valid Sunday morning through Wednesday Morning for the entire Bay Area and portions of the Central Coast. Excessive runoff from moderate to heavy rain may lead to flooding. #cawx pic.twitter.com/RKFWK02qRb — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 16, 2024

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone zones. Urban areas with poor drainage are also subject to the flood watch.

Most main-stem river sites are forecast to remain below flood stage, the weather service said.