Flood watch issued for North Bay, rain to continue through New Year’s Eve

Following a storm that soaked the soil, revived local creeks and left some low-lying roadways submerged, Sonoma County residents can anticipate another heavy round of rain starting Thursday and potential flooding leading into the weekend, according to officials.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday evening announced a flood watch for the North Bay area that will take effect Friday and last through Saturday.

Meteorologists expect the rain to begin falling on Thursday. By Friday, it will begin a gradual increase in intensity, with the heaviest rainfall expected on Saturday in the morning.

The city of Santa Rosa has set up a sandbag station that is available only to residents. It is located at the City Municipal Services Center, 55 Stony Point Road, which is open 24-hours a day, 7-days a week. Proof of residency is required.

Residents in and around the Glass Fire burn scar should take steps to be prepared, as rain may cause debris flows on the burn scar, city officials said in an alert issued Wednesday evening.

The next storm is expected to bring up to 6 inches to the wettest parts of Sonoma County, according to the National Weather Service. Santa Rosa and Napa could receive 3 to 4 inches.

That’s on top of the past storm, which started late Monday and concluded early afternoon Tuesday. It dropped up to 3 inches across most of the region and double that amount on Mount Tamalpais in Marin County, said Brian Garcia, meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Monterey office.

The new rainfall brought the totals recorded at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport to 8.36 inches for the current water year, which started Oct. 1. That is about 2.7 inches below the long-term average for this time of year.

Psst....you awake? Here's a sneak peak at how much more rain could fall between Dec 29-31 to finish off the year. Could see 1-6" with highest totals along coast & over mountains. #rain #BayArea #cawx pic.twitter.com/w6bFwEyyO0 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 28, 2022

Garcia said the rain was mostly beneficial ― it soaked into the soil without causing mudslides or major flooding. He called it a “Goldilocks” storm because the amount of rain was “just right.”

“Obviously there were impacts in Sonoma County yesterday (Tuesday) because of the rainfall and because of wind but it wasn’t an extreme event,” he said. “Everything stayed relatively well-behaved.”

Tuesday road closures caused by flooding included Slusser Road, between River Road and Laughlin Road, and Mark West Station Road, between Starr Road and Old Vine Lane, both near Windsor.

Mark West Station Road was reopened by Wednesday afternoon, according to a county database on road conditions.

A driver gets a push from another after stalling his Jeep in flood waters in Windsor, Ca., Tuesday morning. @NorthBayNews @NWSBayArea #Cawx pic.twitter.com/t6iptWLZT6 — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) December 27, 2022

The Sonoma County Fire District, which covers a wide swath of the region outside Santa Rosa, had few reports of downed trees and flooded roadways Tuesday after the rain slowed, said Karen Hancock, a community outreach specialist with the agency.

Firefighters responded to a report of a tree that toppled into a mobile home 11 p.m. Tuesday at the 200 block of Magnolia Avenue on Santa Rosa’s southern outskirts.

A 50-foot stone pine fell into the front of the home, shattering a front window, creating a hole in the ceiling and blocking the entrance to the front porch.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the family in the home had evacuated. Sonoma County Fire District personnel determined the home was not safe and the family found another location to stay for the night, Hancock said.

There were no injuries.

Hancock said the ground around the large stone pine was very wet and she believes the wind could have been a contributing factor to the tree fall.

The Sonoma County Fire District is prepping for more weather-related calls in the next few days because, now that the ground is saturated with water from the previous rainfall, there is a higher chance for more roadway hazards and floods, Hancock said.

We got a good soaking! Here are rain totals across the region on Dec 26-27 ranging from 0.5" in Central CA up to 4" in North Bay with locally higher amounts of 5-6" at Mt. Tamalpais & Santa Cruz Mtns. Wet pattern continues through Jan 4! #cawx #BayArea #rain pic.twitter.com/3BM291YNVx — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 28, 2022

Incoming storm

The storm was scheduled to roll in about 10 p.m. Wednesday, starting with some sprinkles, Garcia said.