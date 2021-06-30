Food & Wine magazine names Guy Fieri, Miyoko Schinner culinary ‘game changers’

Two North Bay food leaders have been declared “game changers” in the food industry by Food & Wine magazine.

Sonoma County celebrity chef Guy Fieri and Miyoko’s Creamery founder Miyoko Schinner were featured on the publication’s inaugural list of “Food & Wine Game Changers” out earlier this month.

The list features 25 chefs, entrepreneurs, nonprofits and brands that are “changing the way we eat and drink in 2021,” according to the publication. Schinner was No. 21 and Fieri was No. 24.

The magazine praised Schinner for “transforming the world of vegan dairy.”

Schinner, the author of the cookbook “Artisan Vegan Cheese, founded Petaluma-based Miyoko’s Creamery in 2014. The brand produces several kinds of plant-based cheeses, and Schinner is working on a variety of new products, including vegan feta and cottage cheese.

“Schinner is now on a mission to build a vegan creamery that can compete with the big companies in the dairy aisle,” Food & Wine restaurant editor Khushbu Shah wrote.

Fieri was recognized for his philanthropic efforts to help restaurant employees and first responders, and his charisma on Food Network shows such as “Guy's Grocery Games” and “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.”

“The mayor of Flavortown has raised millions of dollars for restaurant employees in need. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman wrote.

As the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the nation’s restaurant industry, Fieri used his platform to solicit donations to the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund. The fund gave $500 grants to more than 43,000 restaurant workers, according to its website.

During the LNU Lightning Complex fires, Tubbs fire and Kincade fire, Fieri jumped in to feed frontline workers. When the Glass fire hit Sonoma and Napa counties in 2020, Fieri cooked 2,000 meals of penne pasta, salad and garlic bread for Cal Fire personnel.

“He just wanted to do the work, serving the people who were putting their lives on the line to save the place he grew up in and still calls home,“ Kinsman wrote.