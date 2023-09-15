For CEO behind a plan to create Solano city, business is personal

Rico called on the developers to follow the collaborative effort currently investing billions of dollars into the redevelopment of Vallejo’s former naval base on Mare Island.

“Given our fragile economic and social ecosystem, it’s easy to understand how our region might go on high alert when a secretive company like Flannery Associates (now called California Forever) starts buying up vast swaths of our open space, including property adjacent to Travis Air Force base,” wrote Chris Rico, CEO of Solano Economic Development Corp. in an editorial originally published in the San Francisco Chronicle.

Jan Sramek is making good on his company's promise to Solano County that he would start a conversation. After years of silently buying up over 52,000 acres of land in eastern Solano County, he said he's spent the last few weeks talking with anyone and everyone who's interested in what California Forever's plans are in the region.

Sramek's name has certainly been in the headlines — both locally and nationally — after initial reporting from The New York Times revealed the investor group's plans to transform the land into a dense urban environment with affordable housing powered by renewable energy.

Amidst the flood of information that has come out about California Forever since, Sramek wants skeptical Solano County residents to know that for him, the project is personal.

Sramek's connection with Solano County goes back well past that, however, to fishing trips he has taken on the Sacramento River Delta over the years. From the beginning, he's been impressed with the area's natural landscape, industry and people.

"Many of the great things about California come together in Solano County," he said.

The former Goldman Sachs investor and London School of Economics graduate is happy to put his money where his mouth is on his love of the area — he's moving his young family to a home in Solano County this weekend. But he also sees the regional and local challenges the county faces, and hopes the proposed project can help find solutions.

"A lot of these types of projects fail, or they get done badly, because it's someone sitting in New York or Los Angeles, running a project that's thousands or hundreds of miles away," he said. "And so it doesn't impact them if it doesn't work."

Sramek said he wants locals that isn't the case here, as he has been very committed to the project from the beginning.

"If we create traffic, I'll be sitting in the traffic," he said, "and so it's very personal."

And while Sramek and his company are excited to make that vision a reality as quickly as possible, he wants Solano County residents to know they're in this for the long haul, and they're committed to being good neighbors. California Forever has taken its time to carefully set up this project, he said, and they're taking the 40-year view rather than the short-term approach to real estate development.

"We have the patience to do it right over 30 or 40 years," Sramek said, "but then at the same time, we have an eagerness to get started and start building some of the initial things— whether that's a solar farm or that's the first homes— in the next few years."

And that patience on the part of the company and the investors, Sramek said, means they can explore opportunities to make larger infrastructure improvements for the entire region in the long term.

"This project, given the scale of it, has the opportunity to be a catalyst to solve some of these things that have been unsolvable for the last 20 years," he said.

Mending Fences

Following the launch of the project, local leaders voiced their frustration that the company's intentions had been kept under wraps for so long, and expressed concern about a lack of detail from the company on its long-term plan. Sramek said he has already seen many of those concerns dissipate after having conversations with many area mayors and four of the five county supervisors, but he knows California Forever will have to convince them, and ultimately, Solano County residents, that this plan is beneficial for the county as a whole.

"We completely understand the skepticism," he said, "Or at least the kind of neutral position, and people really can't comment until they know the plan."

There was good reason to operate quietly up until this summer, he said, but it was not a decision that the company took lightly.

"We were quiet about the project because we felt that the only way that you could design the right project and get to build and design a project that protected Travis, that preserved habitat lands, that generated renewable power and then build that new community, was that you would need a large amount of land that you could be flexible on," Sramek said. "And if we hadn't been quiet about the projects, that would have created a speculative land rush. You would've had speculators come in, and then it would have resulted in a patchwork of disorderly growth and disorderly projects being proposed, which is exactly what nobody wants."

Being so quiet, Sramek said, was what California Forever thought was in the best interest of the community at large, and that over time people would come to appreciate it. In meetings so far, he said people have come to understand why it was necessary, although it will take work to build community trust.