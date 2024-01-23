For the Damskeys, the business of winemaking is a family venture in Geyserville

The soils found in the mountains are well draining and extremely low in nutrients which produces grapes that are generally more flavorful, show more complexity and produce more age worthy wines.

Palmeri Wines is all about mountain fruit. Most of the vineyards the Damskeys family designates for Palmeri Wines rest above 1,000 feet, yielding a more balanced growing season.

Wine industry veterans Kerry and Daisy Damskey of Geyserville are living proof that like fine wine, love and marriage truly can get better with time.

Born in Oakland, 70-year-old Kerry’s most cherished childhood memories were of their family home in the hills of Los Altos, with San Francisco being a major part of those memories.

As a child, he wanted to be a doctor, but during a cross-country trip to Bethesda, Maryland, his senior year, and an extended stay in the Southwest on the way back home to California, he was convinced anthropology should be his major in college.

That changed when Kerry realized this degree would probably have him teaching in a classroom instead of out in the field making discoveries like Indiana Jones.

During a dinnertime discussion of possible career choices, his dad suggested wine making.

Unbeknownst to him, his dad had visited the Library of Congress while they were in Maryland, checking out a copy of “Technology of Winemaking,” written by Maynard Amerine, William V. Cruess and H.W. Berg. All three were UC Davis professors.

“It was a heavy book,” he said. “It looked very studious. I opened it up. No pictures. All chemistry and microbiology. I had to become a scientist.”

Originally from New York, Daisy was 6 when her grandfather, a former shipbuilder, retired and headed west to their family-owned, 7-acre walnut ranch in Napa Valley. Daisy and her parents soon followed, settling further south in what was then a rural part of Stockton.

In elementary school, her favorite subject was science. She loved all animals and had a menagerie of snakes, birds, dogs and fish.

“I used to dream of running the Bronx Zoo and read every book I could find on zookeeping and animals,” she said. “I have always loved animals to the extreme, and for a time, even ran a small injured bird sanctuary in our backyard.”

Paths cross in 1977

Kerry remembers vividly the first time he laid eyes on Daisy at a Christmas party in 1977.

“I noticed a gal there with long curly blond hair who was amazingly beautiful. She looked at me and smiled a few times during the evening, but she was always with other guys who wanted her full attention,” he said.

When it came time to leave, he found her sitting on his folded coat while chatting with “some hipster.”

Daisy was 27 at the time and only home for the holidays. She had just started her first teaching job in Modesto at a developmental center for infants and toddlers.

Kerry was the chief enologist for Bear Creek Winery in Lodi, working for his first employer, Guild Wineries and Distilleries. One of the lab technicians Kerry worked with, who had hosted the Christmas party, grew up with Daisy in Stockton. Later that week, Kerry asked her for Daisy's phone number.

“It would be wrong to say Kerry wasn’t handsome or charismatic,” she said, “but I thought he was a bit full of himself and told my parents to say I wasn’t home if he called.”

As fate would have it, when he called and she answered.

On their first date, Kerry drove to Napa in the 1950 Plymouth he inherited from his grandfather. His Golden Retriever, Taurus, sat in the back seat. Daisy recalls they had a picnic, walked Taurus — who totally won her over — and they drank sparkling wine.

To Kerry, she was different from any girl he had ever dated, and he knew the instant they met he wanted to marry her. Daisy, on the other hand, was planning on changing the world and was convinced one could not do that and marry. She even created a maximum three-date rule for herself.

When Kerry mentioned marriage the first time, Daisy turned him down. Several weeks later, while snowed in with a couple of friends at a cabin in the Sierras, he decided to try again. This time she said yes.

“I was more surprised I said yes than the fact he proposed the second time,” she said. “I had no idea until it came out of my mouth I meant that ‘yes’. We were married the following year and have now been married for 45 years.”

Theirwedding, which included 160 guests, hand written vows, and, of course, Taurus, was followed by a honeymoon backpacking in Hawaii.

Daisy said life was perfect.

“We were madly in love, my parents were thrilled, and the dog was there.”

Finding a wine, home base Geyserville

Kerry left Guild Wineries and Distilleries after three years to join San Pasquel Winery, a startup located just south of Escondido. By this time, Daisy was also passionate about the wine business. He and Daisy took the job of establishing the South Coast as a wine appellation very seriously. It was here he started making a name for himself, with both exploring wineries and attending wine tastings throughout California.