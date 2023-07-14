Former employees at Napa Valley dump sites allege unsafe workplace, environmental conditions

If you have a concern, a tip, or a hunch, you can reach me, Marisa Endicott, at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @InYourCornerTPD and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.

“In Your Corner” is an investigative column to help you, the readers, find answers to the problems affecting your lives and to hold those in charge accountable. My goal is to put watchdog reporting to work for our local communities, centering the issues you tell me are important — whether it be shady business practices, confusing or ineffective policies or official misconduct.

Three former employees of the waste management company serving the northern Napa Valley have filed complaints over worker and environmental safety concerns with the state’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health and other agencies in the past few months.

For years, past incidents of fire and water contamination at waste sites run by Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling Service have caused some advocates to worry about the risks to the surrounding fertile agricultural lands and nearby communities in the wildfire-prone area.

That includes former St. Helena mayor Geoff Ellsworth, who has also filed complaints at the local and state level and raised concerns repeatedly at public meetings. A consumer complaint submitted to the Napa County District Attorney’s Office last year is still pending.

The Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling Service and Clover Flat Landfill sites in the hills near St. Helena and Calistoga have been owned and operated for decades by the local Pestoni family.

But in October, they moved forward with a sale to Waste Connections, Inc., one of the nation’s largest waste management firms. Still, company representatives at the time said that most of the existing local management team would stay in place.

Neither Waste Connections, Inc., nor Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling responded to repeated requests for comment on recent worker complaints. Local officials I reached said that these matters fall under the jurisdiction of various regulatory bodies at the regional and state level.

In July 2019, Jose Garibay Jr. started as a driver at the Clover Flat Landfill and was promoted to supervisor and then operations manager, eventually living on-site. He attributes his demotion and firing in April 2022 to speaking up about problems at facilities to management.

In a letter Garibay sent to the mayors and city managers of nearby Calistoga, St. Helena and Yountville in January 2023, he said that there were “constant fires” at the composting site and a “lack of treatment and process for contaminated leachate water.”

Employees, he wrote, “are not being protected appropriately and are being asked to work and handle unthinkable tasks with little to no training, equipment, or protection.”

Garibay told me that right after the 2020 Glass Fire, he was instructed to bring a group of employees to do post-fire-related cleanup at the landfill. He said he had little understanding then of the contamination risks or protective measures they should have taken for what he now recognizes was unsafe work.

“At the time, we didn’t have no training,” Garibay said. “I mean no one should be out there after the fire. It should have been a (hazardous materials) team. Why us?”

In February, he filed a complaint with state regulators over alleged unsafe practices, wrongful termination and retaliation.

“I decided to do it not for my own benefit but to help my friends and former co-workers there. They’re being mistreated,” Garibay told me.

“We have employees working there since the ’90s. They know how bad it is, but they’re not willing to talk because they’re afraid to lose their job. … I’m already fired, so I’m just going to try to help these guys out.”

Gary Hernandez, who worked as a waste collection driver from mid-2019 until he quit in June, said he was one of those people afraid to speak out for fear of jeopardizing his family’s financial security if he lost his job.

But when his frustrations with treatment by managers, poor procedures and demands he assume more work drove him to quit anyway, he decided not to stay quiet anymore.

“I left for a lower-paying job because I couldn’t handle so much pressure,” Hernandez said. “They would always expect more and more and more out of me.”

He filed two related complaints with the state in June and earlier this month.

His experiences, in many ways, mirrored Garibay’s, he told me.

Hernandez said drivers got minimal training for handling large vehicles on narrow and steep roads, which would lead to property damage in some cases that wasn’t always handled properly. He added, too, that there was repeatedly inadequate protective gear, including during the COVID-19 pandemic, when workers were required to drive together in trucks.

As part of his complaint, he proposed the state order the company pay $300 million to former and current employees due to potential exposure to hazardous conditions and materials.

In January, the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board finalized a $619,400 fine against Clover Flat Landfill stemming from polluted runoff and other environmental failures discovered in 2019.

Repeated violations, including allegations of insufficient on-site firefighting resources during a 2018 fire and contaminated water that leaked into a creek flowing into the Napa River, also put Clover Flat Landfill’s contract in jeopardy in 2019.

More recently, the California Sportfishing Protection Alliance, which works to protect fisheries and water quality, last year filed a federal lawsuit over unaddressed polluted stormwater discharge and Clean Water Act violations coming from Clover Flat.

Then-Chief Operating Officer Christy Pestoni told me in September that they’d invested millions into improvements, and the landfill had recently passed a compliance check by county and state officials.

It’s unclear what changes have been made or are planned since Waste Connections, Inc.’s takeover.

“The things that happened before they got there were not their responsibility, but we believe that somebody needs to be held accountable,” former St. Helena mayor Ellsworth told me.

“Then also, the culture needs to change. They can’t just come in and keep doing things the same.”

“In Your Corner” is a column that puts watchdog reporting to work for the community. If you have a concern, a tip, or a hunch, you can reach “In Your Corner” Columnist Marisa Endicott at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @InYourCornerTPD and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.