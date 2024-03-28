Former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli, accused by multiple women of sexual assault, will not face charges, says California Attorney General

• Sutter VNA & Hospice offers several support groups, including those for survivors of suicide, children who have experienced a loss and parents who have lost a child. Call 707-535-5780 for more information.

• SOS: Survivors of Suicide bereavement support group for adults 25 and older by Buckelew Programs, meets virtually the second and fourth Wednesday every month, 7-8:30 p.m. For the Zoom link, call/email 415-444-6000 or SOSinfo@Buckelew.org.

• Youth Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group for ages 14-24, meets virtually second and fourth Tuesday every month, 4:30-5:30 p.m. by Buckelew Programs and the Felton Institute. Register and get the Zoom link at bit.ly/4atSS6x.

Resources also are available for those who have lost someone to suicide:

• National Alliance on Mental Illness/Sonoma County, provides support groups and resources for families and individuals affected by mental health challenges: 866-960-6264

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, you can contact:

Nearly three years after Dominic Foppoli was first accused of sexually assaulting multiple women, and two years after the California Attorney General’s Office took over the investigation of the former Windsor mayor, the office said Thursday morning it is not filing charges against Foppoli.

“At this time, we don't have enough evidence to warrant filing charges on the cases not barred by the statute of limitations,” a spokesperson for Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a written statement. “However, our investigation remains open, and we urge anyone who believes they may be a victim or who has evidence to come forward.”

Thursday’s announcement marks, for now, the conclusion of the last publicly known ongoing criminal investigation into Foppoli, the once-politically ascendant scion of a wealthy local wine family. Like the AG’s inquiry, those investigations have fizzled out or stalled as detectives have failed to turn up evidence in cases that are often old.

In 2016, then-California Governor Jerry Brown signed a bill that did away with a statute of limitations on rape cases. But that law applied only to crimes committed after Jan. 1, 2017.

The assaults alleged by Foppoli’s accusers took place between 2002 and 2021, and often involved alcohol. Those women include an ex-girlfriend, guests at his winery, a fellow Windsor Town Council member, a fellow member of the Santa Rosa chapter of the Active 20-30 club, and an 18-year-old from Montana.

The spokesperson for Bonta noted the Attorney General’s Office had both reviewed the investigation done by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and conducted its own investigation.

The criminal inquiry was opened after allegations made by an initial group of four women, who came forward in an April 2021 San Francisco Chronicle story that detailed accusations of sexual assault or misconduct by Foppoli.

Eventually, as many as 10 other women would come forward to detail similar experiences in encounters with Foppoli.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office opened the criminal investigation in the aftermath of the Chronicle’s story.

A subsequent Foppoli accuser, Esther Lemus, who shared her account with The Press Democrat, was a fellow Windsor Town Council member, and a prosecutor with the Sonoma County District Attorney’s office. Citing a conflict of interest, then-District Attorney Jill Ravitch handed the investigation in March 2022 to state prosecutors, who have worked these past two years with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Foppoli would eventually become the focus of four known criminal investigations, in four different states: California, Montana, Florida and Nevada. None of the investigations have resulted in criminal charges.

“Our investigators dedicate extensive time, effort, and resources to ensure a complete and thorough investigation before submitting a case for potential prosecution,” said Misti Wood, community engagement manager for the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

“We respect the Attorney General’s decision in their independent investigation.”

With each new accusation, Foppoli consistently proclaimed his innocence.

“The presumption of guilt until today has destroyed the lives of me, my family and our businesses,” Foppoli said in a Thursday morning text message to a Press Democrat reporter.

In a 562-word statement texted later in the day, Foppoli came off as alternately conciliatory and aggrieved. He began with a qualified apology to some of his accusers.

“Through prayer and reflection,” he had come to realize, he said, “that especially in my younger years I was not an ideal partner.”

The cavalcade of accusations and investigations resulted in “real consequences,” he said, mentioning the “dozens of families” who lost incomes when Foppoli’s business were “unfairly shut down or ostracized,” along with nieces and nephews who were “bullied incessantly on the playgrounds at their schools.”

Foppoli did not specify which businesses had been shut down. His winery, Christopher Creek, continues to operate.

“But now,” he said — after describing newspaper coverage of the allegations and investigations as “sensationalist yellow journalism” — “it’s time for healing.

“This has been an incredibly difficult nearly 3 years for my family, my friends, people in my businesses, and for our town. Now is a time for us to learn from the experience and move forward together.

“I look forward to returning to my beloved Windsor and rebuilding broken relationships to make them stronger than ever.”

Lawsuits still active

The 41-year-old vintner still faces at least three active lawsuits in civil court. In April 2022, seven women joined in a suit that accused him of sexual assault. The 30-page complaint, filed in Sonoma County Superior Court, accused him of using his “power, connections and alcohol to prey upon dozens of women in Sonoma County.”