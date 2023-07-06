French Laundry among favorite ‘splurge-worthy restaurants’ in the world, according to Travel Awaits

The famed French Laundry in Yountville was named to a list of favorite “splurge-worthy” restaurants in the world by travel website Travel Awaits.

The three-Michelin-starred restaurant was mentioned among “Our 12 All-Time Favorite Splurge-Worthy Restaurants,” published June 9 as part of Travel Awaits’ Best of Travel Awards.

The French Laundry was the only California restaurant on the list and came in at No. 4 behind Salt in Florida, Commander’s Place in New Orleans and winner Wilder At Windy Hill Farm & Preserve in Tennessee.

The Napa County restaurant, which was purchased by celebrated chef Thomas Keller from Sally Schmitt in 1994, has been Michelin starred since 2007.

The restaurant serves French and California cuisine. Travel Awaits called out its “meticulously crafted” nine-course tasting menus as one of the reasons it is worth a splurge.

The restaurants on the list were nominated by Travel Awaits readers who were asked to vote for what they believed to be the best “slurge-worthy” restaurants.

The list also included restaurants in Thailand, Maldives and France.

To see the complete list, go to www.travelawaits.com.