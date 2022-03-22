‘Game of Thrones’ actor Dan Hildebrand ordered to pay Willits couple $75,000 in restitution for ‘shoddy’ contracting work

An actor who appeared in “Game of Thrones” has been ordered to pay restitution for faulty work on a Willits property, the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Dan Hildebrand, 59, of Los Angeles and London, must pay a Willits couple $74,961.79 for work he and his “hand-picked associates” did for them in 2018, according to the DA’s office.

The exact type of work done wasn’t specified, and Hildebrand could not be immediately reached for comment.

According to IMDb.com, Hildebrand played Kraznys mo Nakloz in three episodes of “Game of Thrones” in 2013. He has also appeared in episodes of “Sons of Anarchy” and “Deadwood.”

Hildebrand was charged in August 2019 with contracting in late August 2018 without a contractor’s license, advertising as a contractor without a license, charging an excessive down payment for contracting work, and failing to carry workers compensation insurance.

The case had been investigated by the California Contractors State Licensing Board in Sacramento before being submitted to the DA’s office.

The DA reported that Hildebrand admitted in January 2020 to contracting and advertising without licenses.

He was granted a deferred entry of judgment, or sentencing delay, of 24 months. Its terms included not doing contracting work unless fully licensed and paying restitution.

“Despite admitting criminal responsibility, the defendant continued to deny that he owed any amount of restitution for his shoddy work, denials which necessitated what turned out to be an extended contested restitution hearing,” according to the DA’s office.

The matter was discussed during eight hearings between Dec. 27 and March 18 in Mendocino County Superior Court. Judge Patrick Pekin presided over the restitution proceedings.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.

.