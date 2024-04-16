Gaza war protesters block U.S. weapons manufacturer in Healdsburg

Protesters gathered early Tuesday at the Healdsburg facility of a major U.S. weapons manufacturer they say supplies arms to Israel in the Israel-Hamas war.

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems is the world’s sixth largest defense contractor.

The aerospace defense company is headquartered in Virginia but has a facility in Healdsburg that produces guidance systems for tactical missiles and extended range munitions.

At 6:30 a.m., about 15 people blocked the driveway to the building, sitting in front of a red banner stretching across the entrance that read “Block the Bombs, Free Palestine.”

“General Dynamics, you can’t hide,” they chanted. “Stop arming genocide.”

Within a half hour, drumming and voices echoed down the street as another 30 people arrived with signs and flags, marching from Healdsburg Plaza.

More than 33,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 75,000 have been injured in the Israeli offensive, according to the Gaza-based Health Ministry. The war started after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that killed roughly 1,200 Israelis.

The conflict has sparked ongoing protests around the world, including at a number of other General Dynamics facilities across the U.S.

On Monday, pro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked roadways in Illinois, California, New York and the Pacific Northwest, temporarily shutting down travel into some of the nation's most heavily used airports, onto the Golden Gate and Brooklyn bridges and on a busy West Coast highway.

In Chicago, protesters linked arms and blocked lanes of Interstate 190 leading into O'Hare International Airport in a demonstration they said was part of a global “economic blockade to free Palestine,” according to Rifqa Falaneh, one of the organizers.

Traffic in the San Francisco Bay Area was snarled for hours as demonstrators shut down all vehicle, pedestrian and bike traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge and chained themselves to 55-gallon drums filled with cement across Interstate 880 in Oakland.

Protesters marching into Brooklyn blocked Manhattan-bound traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge. In Eugene, Oregon, protesters blocked Interstate 5, shutting down traffic on the major highway for about 45 minutes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

