5 PM update: Evacuations or warnings to leave expanded to include 5,000 Napa County residents, as Glass fire expands to 1,500 acres

Now, about 5,000 Napa County residents have been ordered to evacuate or face evacuation warnings due to the Glass fire, an evacuation boundary that extends to the east side of St. Helena, a 6,600-person town in northwestern Napa County.

The orders, issued shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, come about 12 hours after the Glass fire erupted. It has spread to 1,500 acres, and firefighters have 0% containment, according to the latest information from Cal Fire.

Napa County Office of Emergency Services said 64 wineries sit within the evacuation or evacuation warning areas, along with rural estates and far-flung unincorporated communities.

County emergency management officials say 743 homes and 1,857 people are within the evacuation zone, and another 1,370 homes and 3,425 people are in the larger evacuation warning zone.

The expanded evacuation orders include the east side of Silverado Trail, from Deer Park Road to Meadowood Road — and all roads in between. The Meadowood Resort, a luxury Napa County resort, is located in the evacuation area.

Janet Upton, spokeswoman for the Napa County emergency services office, said the evacuation orders are broad and defensive in nature, coming ahead of nightfall when wind gusts are predicted to possibly reach 55 mph.

“There’s been discussions of relative humidity in elevations in the fire area as low as 0% — and kiln-dried wood is at 9%,” Upton said. “That factor alone, without the winds, would drive dangerous fire behavior.”

4:00 PM update: Although smoky, Sonoma County, Santa Rosa not threatened by Glass fire’s flames

The Glass fire, which is threatening some of the world’s preeminent wineries in Napa County, would have to burn through those prized vineyards on the floor of the Napa Valley in order to pose a danger to Sonoma County or Santa Rosa.

Smoke from the blaze burning just 9 miles east of the eastern edge of Santa Rosa, is clearly visible from the city and has contributed to worsening air quality in the region — a key factor in the Bay Area Air Quality Management District’s decision to extend a Spare the Air Warning through Monday.

On Sunday afternoon, the fire was burning in the hills on the eastern rim of the Napa Valley, between St. Helena and Calistoga, just west of Angwin.

These hills are known as the Vaca Range, separating the Napa Valley from the Central Valley. The Mayacamas Mountains form the western boundary, but have not been touched by the Glass fire. The inferno was sparked minutes before 4 a.m. and had grown to 1,200 acres by 1 p.m.

Napa County authorities began issuing mandatory evacuation orders around 4:15 a.m. for residents living in Deer Park, an area of Silverado Trail. At 7 a.m., officials expanded evacuation orders to include residents living on College Avenue at Howell Mountain Road to White Cottage Road and all of Freisen Drive, including all roads west of College Avenue and Freisen Drive, and all of Lommel Road.

Those evacuation orders were expanded at noon to include residents on Silverado Trail from Lommel Road to Pickett Road. The area, between St. Helena and Calistoga off North Silverado Road, is home to dozens of wineries. Among those threatened by flames are Reverie Winery and Davis Estates winery.

Cal Fire spokesman Tyree Zander said the winds have shifted constantly, causing erratic fire behavior. The fire, Zander said, will make runs north and east, then winds will shift, pushing the fire south.

Zander said Cal Fire officials expect winds to pick up early Sunday evening, and into the night.

1 PM update: Fire reaches 1,200 acres as firefighters brace for more high winds Sunday night

Winds are expected to intensify, reaching up to 30 mph Sunday night and into the early Monday morning, and combine with dry conditions to potentially fuel spread of the Glass fire in Napa County.

The fire, which was sparked about 3:50 a.m. Sunday, grew explosively as dawn broke Sunday under critical fire weather conditions that are expected to linger until 9 p.m. Monday.

By noon Sunday, the Glass fire had burned through 1,000 acres of rugged, mountainous west Napa County countryside, and was threatening many isolated, wine country communities.

National Weather Service meteorologist Anna Schneider said by midday Sunday winds had eased to about 10 mph, coming from the north, northeast. But she expected conditions to reverse as the day goes on, with wind gusts of 20 mph to 30 mph at higher elevations by the evening.

Already, temperatures at noon Sunday hovered in the low 90s in the area of the fire, and about 30 miles to the east in Sonoma County.