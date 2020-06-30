Golden Gate Bridge toll to increase July 1

It is going to cost more to cross San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge starting July 1.

Beginning Wednesday, the FastTrak Account rate will increase 35 cents from $7.35 to $7.70, the Pay-As-You-Go rate will increase 20 cents from $8.20 to $8.40, the Toll Invoice rate will increase 35 cents from $8.35 to $8.70 and carpoolers will pay an extra 35 cents from $5.35 to $5.70.

Fares to ride Golden Gate transit buses and ferries will also increase, effective July 1. The increase is part of a five-year program approved by the Golden Gate Bridge District Board of Directors in 2019.

Traffic on the bridge plunged 70% in mid March after public health officials issued shelter-in-place orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the district said in a news release. Bridge traffic remains at 40% below pre-pandemic levels, while bus and ferry ridership are down 80% and 97%, respectively. As a result of the declines, the district needs to close an $87 million gap between its projected revenues and expenses over the next 12 months.

