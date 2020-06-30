Subscribe

Golden Gate Bridge toll to increase July 1

CASH MARTINEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 30, 2020, 12:41PM
Updated 16 hours ago

It is going to cost more to cross San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge starting July 1.

Beginning Wednesday, the FastTrak Account rate will increase 35 cents from $7.35 to $7.70, the Pay-As-You-Go rate will increase 20 cents from $8.20 to $8.40, the Toll Invoice rate will increase 35 cents from $8.35 to $8.70 and carpoolers will pay an extra 35 cents from $5.35 to $5.70.

Fares to ride Golden Gate transit buses and ferries will also increase, effective July 1. The increase is part of a five-year program approved by the Golden Gate Bridge District Board of Directors in 2019.

Traffic on the bridge plunged 70% in mid March after public health officials issued shelter-in-place orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the district said in a news release. Bridge traffic remains at 40% below pre-pandemic levels, while bus and ferry ridership are down 80% and 97%, respectively. As a result of the declines, the district needs to close an $87 million gap between its projected revenues and expenses over the next 12 months.

More information on the increases can be found here.

