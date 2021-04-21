Gov. Newsom declares drought emergency for Sonoma, Mendocino counties in visit to Lake Mendocino

Storage as of April 21 and capacity for this time of year

Using the cracked, dry bed of Lake Mendocino as his back drop, Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a local drought emergency in Mendocino and Sonoma counties on Wednesday, saying the region stood apart from the rest of California due to particularly “acute and dramatic” conditions.

The declaration marks the most formal step so far in addressing what’s now the second year of extremely low rainfall, leading to water levels in both Lake Mendocino and Lake Sonoma that are lower than they have ever been this early in the year.

“This is without precedent,” Newsom said at a news conference on the dusty lake bottom, his remarks including a pointed reference to his location under what should have been 40 feet of water and was instead in bright, glaring sunshine.

The executive order and drought emergency is not immediately accompanied by any mandates, Newsom said. But those could be forthcoming as conditions evolve.

“I want to be clear, we are gaming everything out,” Newsom said.

It is intended to make the state and government agencies more nimble as the drought worsens and new conservations measures and tools are needed, as well as accelerating funding fro water supply, water conservation and species conservation efforts.

“The targeted emergency proclamation today will give our state agencies the tools needed to take fairly drastic actions to preserve water for the use of communities and for health and safety purposes,” said Wade Crowfoot, secretary of the state Natural Resources Department. “And specifically, our state Water Resources Control Board has the potential through this executive order to potentially curtail water rights that would normally legally entitle water users to divert from the system. That’s an important power that needs to be used very judiciously.”

About 780 entities, including small water districts, vineyards, orchard and other users already have been notified their ability to withdraw water may be cut back or cut off this year, according to the state water board.

Among its many provisions, it also removes barriers to emergency action, paves the way for state assistance and mutual aid to local governments and water districts, and improves coordination between state Fish and Wildlife, Food and Agriculture, the Department of Water Resources and other entities as the impacts of drought and water shortage become clear.

Newsom hearkened back to the recent 2012-16 drought over which his predecessor, Gov. Jerry Brown, presided, and noted that wet years and dry years are only becoming more extreme as climate change advances and learn from what’s worked in the past, as well as what other states are doing to confront drought conditions.

But he said his actions in California would take the drought region by region, given complex water systems that in some places rely heavily on snow pack, elsewhere on the California State Water Project and locally on a watershed that Crowfoot described as “geographically isolated from our larger water systems.”

“We need,” Newsom said, “to think, act with a sense of urgency, think differently and approach the challenge with a laserlike recognition that you can’t focus this state as a one-size fits all solution meaning we have to a target our solutions regionally.”

Though connected through the Potter Valley Power Plant to the Eel River and two reservoirs there, Crowfoot noted that the Russian River watershed “really relies on precipitation falling in this watershed,” he said.

“Lake Mendocino,” said state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, “is the canary in the coal mine with regard to California’s drought.’

Some degree of drought is present throughout California, and other counties may eventually be added to those covered by the drought emergency, Newsom said. But varying circumstances around the state do not warrant “a one-size fits all” approach, he said.

“We are taking a sequential approach. We are taking a targeted approach, and we are taking an approach based on actual conditions on the ground,” he said.

Those include 2-year rainfall totals in Santa Rosa that are about half what they should be for a 2-year period and in Ukiah are comparatively lower, leaving Lake Mendocino at less than 44% of its storage capacity and Lake Sonoma at about 62%.

Lake Mendocino, given its small size and deep layer of silt below the water line, is particularly concerning, as the key water source for downstream rural and agricultural users between Ukiah and Healdsburg.