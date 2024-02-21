Graton Rancheria adds tribal executive director

Alva Johnson was named the executive director of tribal administration for the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, the Sonoma County-based tribe announced Feb. 9.

Johnson has logged 15 years of experience critical for this role, which involves overseeing all operations. He will report directly to Greg Sarris, tribal chairman.

He most recently worked as a supervisory director of the California State Lottery. Before that, Johnson has also worked in the California Legislature, the Governor’s office and for other California Indian tribes.