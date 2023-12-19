Gravenstein Grill, Sonoma Burger abruptly close in Sebastopol

Sebastopol’s Gravenstein Grill has closed, along with sister eatery Sonoma Burger, according to owners Bob Simontacchi and Brandon Parkhurst.

The sprawling Bodega Avenue restaurant, which opened in 2017, was a locals’ favorite for seasonal, global-accented California dishes highlighting area food purveyors and ingredients.

“It was fully a financial decision,” Parkhurst said. “There was no way to continue operating with the current economic situation.”

That’s a story familiar to many independently owned small businesses these past years. But recently, it became a more difficult struggle for Gravenstein Grill, which spans more than 6,000 square feet inside, and with its large patio, seats more than 300 guests.

“In the last 12 months, there have been so many increasing costs and inflation, and we were seeing a down trend of business,” Parkhurst said. “Inflation also means people having less money to spend, so it’s that double whammy.”

Simontacchi and Parkhurst were working to lower menu prices and considering other concepts for the restaurant, but time ran out.

“We thought we had enough runway to do it by next spring, but it turned out a lot worse off than we expected, and it was just not possible,” Parkhurst said.

In recent years, Gravenstein Grill became a gathering spot for dozens of well-known Northern California winemakers. Visitors could often see them in the bar, sampling from the restaurant’s extensive wine list.

Sommelier and Petaluma native Christopher Sawyer organized wine tastings in the garden and indoor private event space several times a year, showcasing series of wines along a theme, from small-production sparkling wines to Rhone-style varietals. The evenings quickly became known as an opportunity for wine fans to meet winemakers who usually were too busy to venture out for public greetings.

“It’s super sad. I’m heartbroken,” Sawyer said of the restaurant’s closure.

This isn’t the first time the Gravenstein Grill staff has faced a challenge.

Simontacchi started the Sonoma Burger pop-up at the restaurant during the pandemic, when he and Parkhurst were forced to pivot from fine dining to pop-ups. The Sonoma Burger smash burgers were so well received that the concept became permanent and the partners expanded it this past May to a summertime concession stand at Spring Lake Regional Park in Santa Rosa. With Gravenstein Grill closing, Sonoma Burger is closing, too.

The timing of the restaurant’s closure is particularly gloomy, as one of Simontacchi’s most popular ingredients is duck from Sonoma County farm Liberty Ducks. He was known for serving it in a variety of dishes, from seared breast with soba noodles to duck wontons, pâté and duck fat-laced tamales.

Yet Liberty Duck and other Sonoma County poultry ranchers were recently closed for avian flu shutdowns and quarantines and are facing their own challenges to their survival.

“We’re going to try to get some rest during the holidays,” Parkhurst said. “It’ll take some time to unwind everything, and there are no current plans for any future operation. We’re just taking it day by day right now. So many of us are in the same boat; it’s a real shame.”