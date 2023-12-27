Guy Fieri is requiring his kids earn 2 degrees in order to inherit his Flavortown empire

Sonoma County celebrity chef Guy Fieri has built a dining empire but he’s told his kids they won’t see a penny unless they prove themselves in the classroom.

Fieri recently revealed to Fox News that he told his sons Hunter and Ryder that they can expect him to die broke and that they wouldn’t get his Flavortown empire unless they “come and take it from me.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

In the video interview, posted on the news site Dec. 12, Fieri also explained that his youngest son Ryder said it was “unfair” that dad wouldn’t hand the keys to the business to him without a post-college degree.

“Shaq said it best... if you want any of this cheese, you’ve got to get me two degrees,” Fieri jokingly said. “My two degrees means postgraduate.”

Ryder, a senior in high school, is on his way to college, Fieri said.

Ryder’s older brother, Hunter, 27, regularly appears with his dad on programs like “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and “Guy’s Grocery Games.”

In 2022, Hunter talked to People magazine about making a mini documentary called “What Can Plants Do,” and how his dad’s lessons growing up helped him take on the project.

“Always listen, be smart, and apply what you’ve learned. And he always told me, ‘You can’t be just Guy Fieri’s son. If you really want to take over this world, you got to be Hunter Fieri,’ and that's just what I think about,” he told the publication.