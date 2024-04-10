2024 Forty Under 40 winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

Hannah Stefenoni’s passion for the dairy industry started at a young age on her family’s farm in Northern California. Unfortunately, her parents had to exit the business due to economic pressures, but her early experiences instilled a drive to learn more about the industry and how to positively impact all three pillars of sustainability: social, economic and environmental.

”I’ve always had a passion for animals, especially cows. People don’t realize how cool cows are. They take stuff that grows on dirt and turns it into one of the most nutrient dense wholesome foods — milk,” Stefenoni said. ”Today my professional goal is to inspire others to make a change while helping to find innovative solutions for issues facing the dairy industry.”

She attended Santa Rosa Junior College and later Oklahoma State University studying under the mentorship of Dr. Sara Place where she participated in two sustainability research projects. Hannah completed her master’s degree at Washington State University that included a thesis on how a supplement can support the health of dairy cows as well as how byproduct feeds can improve the carbon footprint on dairy farms.

After their marriage in Petaluma, the Stephenonis moved east where she started Ph.D. coursework at Pennsylvania State University where she focused on feeding red seaweed to cows to lower the amount of methane they produce — a finding previously unheard of and which became a spectacular discovery. Study results showed a methane reduction of 80%.

“I continued to do more red seaweed research in addition to other methane and rumen physiology while at Penn State and later when working at Clover where we partnered with Blue Ocean Barns to be the first to feed Brominata (a red seaweed additive) in a demonstration project on one of our family farms where we again saw outstanding results, this time in a commercial, nonacademic sector,” she said.

Stefenoni said watching the research she led in its infancy come full circle and be used on a farm where she worked was her greatest professional accomplishment and one of the “coolest experiences.”

She is a member of the Food Tank’s CSO Group of sustainability leaders and a board member of Dairy Cares, an organization focusing on the long-term sustainability of California’s dairies through environmental stewardship and by enhancing animal welfare.