Has California's COVID-19 winter surge peaked? Here's what the data show

The winter respiratory virus season may have hit its peak in California, with coronavirus levels in sewage and COVID-19 hospitalizations starting to decline following weeks of steady increases.

Should the trend continue, 2023–24 would be the mildest winter of the COVID era in terms of severe illness — free of anything even approximating the devastating and disruptive surges seen in prior years.

While there's been real progress in curbing coronavirus-positive hospitalizations, there are still significant numbers of people getting sick. And despite improvement in patient outcomes — thanks to the rollout of vaccines and therapeutics — COVID-19 still causes more deaths and new respiratory hospitalizations than the flu.

Despite recent declines, COVID disease levels remain elevated compared to pre-winter, and health officials say it's important that residents — especially those who are older — continue to take steps to protect themselves.

"Your next COVID-19 infection could be your worst, so don't gamble with your health," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wrote in a social media post. "Vaccination reduces risks and severity and keeps you protected."

For the week ending Feb. 3, the most recent for which data are available, there were 2,281 new coronavirus-positive hospitalizations in California, down 14% from the prior week, according to the CDC. The apparent seasonal high was 3,746 new hospitalizations for the week that ended Dec. 30.

Last winter's peak for hospitalizations came the last week of 2022, when 5,260 coronavirus-positive patients were admitted.

Decreasing COVID-19 hospitalizations prompted Los Angeles County health officials last week to lift an order issued just after Christmas that required healthcare employees and visitors to wear masks at hospitals and other facilities that provide in-patient care.

However, personnel in licensed healthcare facilities who haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19 and flu since the autumn must still mask up while working in patient-care areas. This health order lasts until April 30, the end of the respiratory virus season.

In L.A. County, levels of coronavirus detected through wastewater surveillance — which the county uses as a baseline to assess COVID activity — have dipped. For the week ending Jan. 27, the most recent data available, viral wastewater concentrations were at 36% of the peak recorded last winter. That measurement improved substantially from the prior week, which was 64% of last winter's peak. The reading the week before that — 67% — was the highest this season.

In the largest sewershed of Santa Clara County, Northern California's most populous, coronavirus levels are also declining. Viral levels there appeared to peak in mid-January at close to the all-time high seen during the first Omicron wave two winters ago.

For the most recent reading, dated Tuesday, coronavirus levels in the San José sewershed fell to 49% of the peak from two winters ago. That concentration is still considered high.

In L.A. County, flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV — the other two prongs of the "tripledemic" that stressed California hospitals last winter — are still circulating at elevated levels but have declined from their seasonal peak, public health officials said.

Health officials are continuing to urge people to get an updated COVID-19 vaccination if they haven't since a new version became available in September. Only 33% of California seniors 65 and older have received the latest shots.

The best vaccination rates for seniors in California are in the San Francisco Bay Area, where 52% of older Sonoma County residents and 56% of those in Marin County have received the most recent COVID-19 vaccine.

"Get the updated dose that was formulated to offer better protection against new strains of the virus," the L.A. County Department of Public Health said in a statement. "The new vaccine can also restore immunity that may have diminished over time and lessen the risk of getting long COVID."

A study published this month by the CDC found that for adults who got an updated vaccine since September, there was 54% increased protection against symptomatic COVID-19 compared with those who did not.

Another study, published in January by the CDC, found that seniors 65 and older who received last winter's COVID-19 vaccination were about 50% less likely to have a COVID-related stroke, heart attack or blood clot. A similar finding was made for adults receiving dialysis who also got that vaccination.

Getting COVID-19 has been associated with increased risk of stroke, heart attack and blood clots.