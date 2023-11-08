Hate-crime vandalism leads to flood of community support

An apparent hate crime against a downtown Petaluma business last week – with racist graffiti and vandalism on the windows of a Palestinian-and-Mexican-owned cafe – resulted in locals rallying in support of the business.

In fact, they showed so much support that on Monday, normally a slow day for Urban Deli, the owners had to close early because they ran out of food.

The unidentified vandals targeted Urban Deli in Theatre Square on Petaluma Boulevard last Wednesday night with racist graffiti and scratches on the windows and window panes, said Wissam Qudsieh, who is Palestinian-American and co-owns the restaurant with his wife, Marla, who is Mexican-American. No other storefront in the vicinity had such vandalism, pointing to what the owners consider to be a targeted attack.

The couple serves an array of Mediterranean dishes, including kabob and shwarma plates, sandwiches, hummus and falafel platters, and baklava. From the ceiling hangs a garland of international flags and a warm mix of spices wafts through the air.

“Everything was normal” when Wissam and Marla closed up the restaurant on Wednesday evening, he said.

“The next day when I came I thought I was dreaming,” he said, as he and his wife saw the markings. “Slowly, slowly” they figured out what was written on one of the windows.

That’s when he took it personally, Qudsieh said. They immediately called Petaluma police and filed a police report.

Petaluma police Sgt. Jake Gutierrez confirmed the case is “an active and ongoing investigation. We’re investigating it as a hate crime.”

In 2022 there were 11 hate crimes in Petaluma, according to data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting program. Of those, nine were reported to have an ethnic, racial or ancestral basis, and nine involved vandalism, damage or destruction of property.

Last week’s incident doesn’t appear to be part of a larger trend, Gutierrez said. Typically there isn’t much graffiti in Theatre Square, he said, adding that he didn’t know of any other recent incidents similar to this one.

Qudsieh said Marla was afraid to return to their business, but then a social media post on Sunday suggested people bring flowers to show their support. By Monday afternoon, there were at least 10 bouquets, with more guests stopping by to add to the collection or offer Marla hugs.

“My wife was scared, but once you see all these people helping you with the flowers and coming over and talking to her, she’s much better,” he said. “She wants to be here now – the opposite (of before).”

People have even offered therapy services, and one man, who declined to be identified out of fear of retaliation, offered to clean up the graffiti on the windows because it was the right thing to do, he said.

Another friend is starting a GoFundMe page to help pay for the damages, with a goal of raising $4,000.

Meanwhile, a steady stream of customers kept coming in on Monday afternoon at a time when things are usually slow, Qudsieh said.

The vandalism is “really disappointing and embarrassing,” said Petaluma resident Minna, who along with her husband Curtis was finishing a sampler plate outside at a sidewalk table, just a few feet from the defaced windows. Both asked that their last names be withheld for fear of backlash.

Curtis agreed it was “embarrassing for the community ... and for the city as a whole.”

But when they heard about the incident on Nextdoor, they came in to offer their support.

“Obviously it’s not most peoples’ opinions because, look, people have brought them flowers, people are coming to eat,” Minna said.

“And they’re running out of food and it’s freaking awesome,” Curtis added.

Later that day, regulars Bradley Fitz and his 8-year-old son Edan of Petaluma came in for dinner.

“This is the best way to respond,” Fitz said as he gestured toward the bouquets of flowers. “Just show love.”

For Qudsieh, who was born and raised in Jerusalem, the vandalism came as a shock – but is also “nothing” compared to what his family is going through back home.

He was unable, he said, to visit a brother back home who was so severely ill he became comatose. Recently his brother came out of it – then the war started, intensifying Qudsieh’s worry about his family in Jerusalem and Gaza.

Still, he said he’s thankful for the support they have received in the days since word got out.

“I feel better, actually, after the community came and supported us,” he said.

“I’m really, really thankful for this community. I feel like I’m part of them right now. It’s like they’re my family, really. I didn’t expect this. I was in shock. I feel more safe, actually, like everybody is supporting us. Everybody knows what’s happened and they come in and give us patience and sympathy,” he said.

