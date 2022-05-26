Hazmat spill closes Petaluma UPS facility

A Petaluma UPS facility was shut down Thursday morning due to a chemical spill.

The incident happened mid-morning Thursday at the UPS customer center at 3860 Cypress Drive, when a box filled with an unknown amount of chemicals fell onto the floor and spilled, said Petaluma Fire Marshal Jessica Power in a phone interview. Power could not confirm the exact time of the incident, but a caller reported it to the Argus-Courier around 10:30 a.m.

Power said there were no reported injuries and no environmental damage due to the spill. There was no indication of the type of chemicals involved.

UPS called in a cleanup company, which arrived around 1 p.m. The facility was still closed as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, but was expected to reopen once everything had been cleaned up.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.