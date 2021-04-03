Healdsburg ambulance company keeps territory in shakeup of Sonoma County EMS franchise

The county intends to publish its proposal for the new EMS exclusive operating agreement on May 10. Proposals are due Sept. 1. The contract is to be awarded by Oct. 8 and the EMS operator begins work under the new agreement in July 2022.

The local owners, employees and supporters of a Healdsburg-based ambulance company are breathing easier this week after its operating territory was left out of a county move to revamp the local franchise for emergency medical service.

The Board of Supervisors, amid pushback from Bell’s Ambulance Service and supporters in Windsor and Healdsburg, voted last week to exclude the company’s operations area in north county from its upcoming contract for an EMS provider for the largest service area in the county, including Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and Sebastopol.

The exemption went against a staff recommendation that would have included Healdsburg, Windsor, Geyserville and their outskirts — Bell’s service territory — in the new contract.

Bell’s, a family-owned company founded in 1956, wouldn’t have been able to compete with larger firms for that contract and would have been put out of business as result, its owners and allies said. County officials, acknowledged that was a likelihood in the staff report to the board.

"I just want to continue to do my job and continue to employ the great people I work with,“ Pamela Bell-Simmons, who owns the company with her brother, told county supervisors at their March 23 meeting. Her company usually employs up to 40 people for part- and full-time work, she said in an interview.

Following an outpouring of support for Bell’s from area officials and residents, the board voted unanimously to drop Bell’s service area from the contract proposal and pursue separate negotiations with the company.

”The thing about Windsor and the Healdsburg area is we really support mom-and-pop, locally owned and run businesses,“ said Lorene Romero, president of the Windsor Chamber of Commerce.

Romero said she owes the company and Bell family her life after first responders brought her back from a heart attack inside a Bell’s ambulance in October 2017. Her staunch defense of the company was paired with letters of support from Healdsburg’s mayor and the city’s fire chief. Bell’s also had the support of Supervisor James Gore, who represents the Healdsburg and Windsor area, Bell-Simmons said.

Bell’s has fought such EMS reshuffling moves before. In her board testimony, Bell-Simmons noted the company’s work during the pandemic, and its history — her mother was one of the first two female ambulance drivers in California. A high share of the company’s employees today are women, she said.

While reaffirming its exclusive franchise for EMS across a large part of the north county, supervisors insisted the company sign a contract that aligns it with the same standards other EMS providers in the county are held to.

“Bell’s currently operates under a historic approval that does not include a contract for services with the county, a service provider agreement or permit to operate,” county staff wrote in their memo to supervisors. “The company is required to follow [local EMS] policy and procedures as well as relevant state rules, but is not under a systematic performance monitoring process.”

Supervisor David Rabbitt, who along with board Chair Lynda Hopkins has been involved in a committee working on the EMS contracting process, said in an interview that getting Bell’s closer to signing such an agreement was a satisfactory result.

The contracts and service provider agreements — such as the one the supervisors are now working on for the expanded territory — require certain response times, equipment and training.

“If at the end of the day what comes out of pushing the issue is to get Bell’s to sign a [county] contract that’s good,” Rabbitt said. “We want to make sure that everyone is adhering to the same standards across the board.”

Rabbitt has not seen any evidence of issues with Bell’s services or response times, he said. However, previous attempts to negotiate a contract with the company never “came to fruition,” he said.

Bell-Simmons welcomed the forthcoming contract negotiations, she said.

“We support the county supervisors and understand their desire to ensure that quality care,” she said. Her company met or exceeded the county’s standards for EMS operators, she said, and would likely not have to make any major changes or investments to comply with a new contract.

Bell’s and the county’s EMS oversight agency, Coastal Valley EMS, were negotiating a contract in January, she said. But the agency paused negotiations because of the pending contract process, she said.

Public fire agencies are increasingly interested in providing ambulance service as well to create a more uniform EMS system, Rabbitt said. The board’s decision also grouped Occidental and other areas of the west county into the EMS service region up for grabs in the contract proposal.

The latest bout is not the first time Bell’s has had to resist local officials reshuffling the EMS landscape in a way that would have forced them out, Bell-Simmons said. She recalled a fight in 1989 and another one around 15 years ago. A small private ambulance provider, particularly in a service area that remains rural in parts, is increasingly rare, she said.

“Even when I was a child the ambulance business in Sonoma County was always political,” Bell-Simmons said.

