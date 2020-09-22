Healdsburg delays review of Montage hotel agreement

Healdsburg has rescheduled its public review of a developer’s proposal to restructure its deal to build a luxury hotel, following a maelstrom of feedback from residents.

The discussion about possible changes to the agreement that allowed construction of Montage Healdsburg was initially planned for Monday, but was postponed to a special meeting of the Healdsburg City Council on Sept. 30 so city staff could add to its report. The Robert Green Company, which is nearing completion of the city’s first five-star hotel, submitted a request to Healdsburg this summer to renegotiate several public amenities tied to the 130-room, ultra-luxury project, including whether to move forward with affordable housing at the site.

Also included in the original 2011 agreement between the city and the Encinitas-based developer are construction of a fire substation and public park, a pair of public roads that would aid emergency evacuation of the city’s northern side and a small trail network. In exchange for $7.25 million in cash and other benefits that company president and chief executive officer Robert Green Jr. valued at more than $2 million, the city would give up the 14-acre affordable housing site so it could be converted to open space, and build the other amenities on its own.

“This is a very complex issue, as you can understand,” Dave Kiff, Healdsburg’s interim City Manager, said in a video posted to the city’s Facebook page late last week. “One of the most important things to remember is that no one — not the developer, not the city, no one — has proposed not completing the important improvements. The big issue is when they’ll be built, and by whom and at what cost.”

The potential renegotiation set off impassioned comments to the city and on social media by residents who want to ensure Healdsburg receives its pledged amenities in exchange for permitting construction of the resort property, which Green previously estimated would cost $310 million. But while none of the public amenities are ready — in part because the city has failed to meet various obligations to the developer, according to Kiff — the hotel aims to open by December, if not sooner.

“I’m concerned about that hotel opening without more of public good being protected,” former Mayor Brigette Mansell said in a phone interview.

“If it’s just a buyout for $7.25 million or whatever it is, it’s not enough money to pay for what we originally thought would come out of this agreement. I hope this extension of time is not to create this false sense that we’ll know more later if they really aren’t going to know more. The city needs to tell us what the variables are, and be more transparent.”

Green and his project subsidiary Sonoma Luxury Resort LLC also are the subject of a proposed fine of more than $6.4 million by state water regulators for dozens of environmental violations documented at the 258-acre project site between October 2018 and May 2019. Green and officials with the North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board are in settlement negotiations over that financial penalty.

A request for an update on the Montage Healdsburg project was referred by a hotel spokeswoman to Green. In an email response, Green said he and the company will provide future written statements about the opening date when they are prepared to do so.

The city will host a virtual information session about the existing Montage Healdsburg development deal at 4 p.m. Thursday before the City Council discusses potential changes at 5 p.m. Sept. 30.

