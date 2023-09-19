Healdsburg leaders approve urgency ordinance limiting new hotel rooms

In a prolonged discussion Monday night, Healdsburg city leaders OK’d an urgency ordinance that caps the number of rooms in new downtown hotel projects, but still allows developers of an ongoing project that had been at risk to move forward.

City Council approved Ordinance 1181, which limits hotel projects to five rooms, in a 5-0 vote during Monday’s regular Healdsburg City Council meeting.

The vote re-adopts the ordinance, which had previously been adopted in a 4-1 vote of council in December 2018. The measure never officially took effect, though, due to a recently discovered staffing error.

According to city code, the city must post notice of new regulations within 15 days of their passage. Ordinance 1181, following its 2018 adoption, was announced after 24 days, which rendered it invalid.

Under Monday’s urgency ordinance, ongoing hotel projects are exempted as long as their applications had been deemed complete by Sept. 18, 2023.

This allows Piazza Hospitality to continue working on its ongoing H4 project at 400 Healdsburg Ave., which had been at risk due to Ordinance 1181.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.northbaybusinessjournal.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.8706915&lat=38.6122355&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

City staff signed off on the project’s design and review process on Jan. 16, 2019, which was the same day Ordinance 1181 was initially supposed to take effect following council’s 2018 passage.

During Monday’s meeting, Piazza Hospitality representatives stressed that they had been acting in good faith, had the city’s best interests at heart and were good members of the community.

“We want to show Healdsburg, all the citizens, that we are not crooks,” said Paolo Petrone, one of Piazza’s founders. “We’re honest people. We work hard and we really do the right thing for this town.”

According to Piazza Hospitality’s website, the 400 Healdsburg Ave. project “will be a very small boutique hotel with a total of 16 rooms.”

Critics, though, contend the 16 units are suites, and that the project really has 37 bedrooms and 34 bathrooms.

On Monday, city leaders said Piazza had submitted its application on time and city staff had not signed off on it until the last minute.

Council members also stressed that they needed to move forward with the ordinance that had been pursued by their predecessors.

“I’m willing to vote for it now out of respect for our previous council and the community,” Council member Evelyn Mitchell said. “But I feel it’s extremely important to be fair — to honor ... the city’s word to Piazza, who in good faith took the city at their word and has gone on ahead and now spent 4½ years with that in thought.”

The city’s gaffe back in 2018 came to light last month in a report by The Healdsburg Tribune. City leaders, as a result, were forced to take action on Monday.

Council considered two options: An urgency ordinance that required a four-fifths vote that would kick in immediately; and a back-up ordinance that needed a simple majority to pass, but would go into effect Nov. 1.

More than 40 people commented Monday night on the ordinance, ahead of council’s vote.

Several speakers said the city should continue down the path the previous council started in 2018.

But Jocelyn Coltrin, a Healdsburg resident of 22 years, who called in during the meeting and told city leaders the project is “too big.”

“It’s not to scale and we think it’s going to use too much water,” she said. “Please read the room. The locals don’t want this huge, huge box-like structure at North and Healdsburg. Our slogan used to be ‘Small Town Charm.’ This does not look like ‘Small Town Charm.’”

Piazza supporters said its leaders have been supportive of Healdsburg. The company operates three other hotels in the city’s downtown core: Hotel Healdsburg, H2Hotel and Harmon Guest House.

Gayle Okumura Sullivan, co-owner of Dry Creek Peach & Produce and executive director of Healdsburg Jazz , told city leaders Piazza officials “are excellent partners and they truly support locals.”

“I know that they invested a great deal in time and effort in planning this 400 Healdsburg Ave. project and they will take an empty parking lot and really convert it into a highly functioning and a very beautiful space,“ she said.

Other speakers urged the city to due its due diligence, not rush to vote or find a compromise.

City Councilman Ron Edwards said he spent a lot of time researching the matter and agreed Piazza officials had done what was expected of them.

Officials added the H4 hotel project hasn’t been finalized and city residents can continue to follow its development as they have for the past few years.

“I want the process to play out the way it’s designed to work,” Edwards said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi