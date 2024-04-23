Worker killed in Healdsburg tractor rollover ID’d

Authorities identified the worker who was killed last week after the tractor he was operating overturned in a Healdsburg vineyard.

Ezequiel Orozco, 28, of Geyserville, was driving the tractor on a muddy private road at 6355 Mountain View Ranch Road just before 8:44 a.m. April 15 when the vehicle overturned and crushed him.

Law enforcement and fire officials responding to a reported tractor rollover found Orozco unresponsive under the farming vehicle. He was immediately pronounced dead.

Orozco was an equipment operator with Bevill Vineyard Management LLC.

Bevill founder Duff Bevill sent a statement Thursday night saying the company is cooperating with Cal/OSHA, the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration, regarding the investigation into the worker’s death.

“He was a valued employee, a respected colleague and an excellent person,” Bevill said in his statement. “We have reached out to his family and we will pay for the funeral costs and pay for the transportation expenses to reunite him with his loved ones.”

