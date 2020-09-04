Healdsburg’s Raven Film Center closes permanently

The operators of Healdsburg’s Raven Film Center, the city’s only movie theater, have opted to permanently close amid the ongoing pandemic shutdown, which has devastated local businesses, including cinemas that have been shuttered since March.

The Santa Rosa Entertainment Group, which runs four other movie houses in Sonoma County, chose not to renew its lease at the 1950s-era North Street shopping center, which lapsed in June. Dan Tocchini, president and chief executive officer of the company, and his wife Amy, the theater group’s secretary and treasurer, last week walked away from negotiations to keep the cinema open, according to Eric Drew, broker and owner of Artisan Sotheby’s International Realty in Healdsburg, which represents the building’s landlord.

“We just got notice that it’s not going to work late last month,” Drew said. “I think it is the pandemic and what it’s going to take to get the audience back.”

Before that, the two parties were engaged in discussions to waive rent in exchange for a percentage of ticket sales during the recovery period paid to the landlord once the theater was allowed to reopen, according to Drew. Those negotiations did not lead to a deal, he said.

The Tocchinis have run the four-screen theater at the Raven Film Center since June 2006, when they took over for a previous operator who left the business due to lagging ticket sales and monthly losses in the thousands of dollars. The family has a long history in the theater business in Sonoma County, dating to 1926 when Dan Tocchini’s father, Dan Tocchini Sr., built one of the first theaters in Santa Rosa.

It is unclear if any of the company’s other theaters in the county are affected by the decision. Neither the Tocchinis, nor a representative of Santa Rosa Entertainment Group, could immediately be reached for comment.

The company’s theater portfolio includes: Summerfield Cinemas, the Third Street Cinema and the recently refurbished Roxy Stadium 14, each in Santa Rosa, and the Airport Stadium 12 just south of Windsor. The family also operates five theaters throughout Southern and Central California.

Movie theaters, including the Raven in Healdsburg, have been shuttered along with all businesses deemed non-essential since mid-March, when spread of the coronavirus led to county and statewide stay-home orders. Local cinemas and museums attempted to reopen at 25% capacity in July, but state moves to rein in a surge in cases ended those plans.

The pandemic and related recession is forcing many small business owners into wrenching decisions, particularly as emergency federal aid and loans dry up.

“My assumption is everybody is suffering, and I don’t know how long certain ones can hang on,” said Healdsburg Councilman David Hagele, who has close ties to the city’s business community. “Having the Raven close, that’s just going to be brutal. From a personal level, I don’t even want to tell my kids.”

An agreement is in place to allow the Santa Rosa Entertainment Group to house its theater equipment at the Raven for now, in case a buyer or new tenant emerges, Drew said. He and building owner Holbrook Mitchell are working to try to attract another theater operator.

“Absolutely,” Drew said. “It’s just a great little community shopping center, two blocks from the Plaza.”

But how quickly the film and theater industries might recover is uncertain. Streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and a growing list of other providers, continue to gain a greater foothold in the U.S. entertainment sector. An extended closure into the winter months and holiday season — two of the most profitable times for the industry – could set off a wave of theater closures across the country, with the largest blow hitting independent operators.

“It’s really too soon to tell. It’s a matter of how long this continues,” said Milt Moritz, president and chief executive officer of the National Association of Theater Owners of California/Nevada. “It’s desperate times, no doubt about it. I’m sure we’re not alone, and every retail business out there is facing a similar situation. It’s going to be an interesting next six months.”

