Heat advisory issued for Lake, Mendocino counties

An incoming heat wave is expected to bake portions of Northern California this week, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for parts of Lake and Mendocino counties.

The advisory begins at 1 p.m. Wednesday and lasts through 5 p.m. Thursday. It covers most of northern Lake County and areas around Clear Lake, in addition to a large swath of eastern Mendocino County, including Ukiah and Covelo.

High temperatures in Clearlake are set to reach 103 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday, with overnight lows in the mid-60s, according to the weather service. Ukiah is expected to reach 104 on Wednesday and 101 on Thursday, also cooling down to the mid-60s at night. The average high temperature on those dates is about 95 degrees in both areas.

Sonoma County will also heat up, but coastal winds will keep temperatures lower than the interior portions of Northern California, meteorologist David King said.

In Santa Rosa, a high of 86 is predicted for Wednesday and 82 on Thursday. The normal high temperature is 84 degrees for both days.

The onshore winds are pushing smoke from the Dixie fire and other large Northern California wildfires away from the county, but skies are likely to remain slightly hazy this week, King said.

Further north, the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for much of Siskiyou County and the Pacific Northwest that began Tuesday and lasts through Saturday. “Dangerously hot conditions” are expected there, with high temperatures between 102 to 112 degrees.

