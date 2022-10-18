Here’s what the end of California COVID-19 state of emergency will mean

California will soon end its COVID-19 state of emergency, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday.

What did the state of emergency do?

The COVID-19 state of emergency was established in March 2020, as coronavirus cases rose in the state. It allowed the state to ensure additional resources were available to stop the spread of the virus and enact emergency actions, such as the mask mandate.

It also protected individuals from price gouging of safety products, allowed for health care workers to work at out-of-state centers and gave health care facilities the ability to accommodate the influx of patients.

When does it end?

The emergency proclamation will be retired on Feb. 28, 2023.

“This timeline gives the health care system needed flexibility to handle any potential surge that may occur after the holidays in January and February,” according to Newsom’s office, “in addition to providing state and local partners the time needed to prepare for this phaseout and set themselves up for success afterwards.”

What changes?

The end to the executive order allows for the phasing out of the last of regulations and executive orders that were set forth to combat the coronavirus.

Moving forward, California will be following the SMARTER plan, which was rolled out earlier this year in February. The plan follows the seven letters in the word “smarter” with ‘s’ signifying shots, ‘m’ for masks, ‘a’ for awareness, ‘r’ for readiness, ‘t’ for testing, ‘e’ for education and ‘r’ for Rx treatment.