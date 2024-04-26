Another Highway 37 closure set for this weekend

The major pavement repair project designed to reduce flooding and traffic delays on California State Route 37 will once again close a portion of the highway this weekend, Caltrans announced.

As part of the long-awaited Solano Pavement Repair Project, the 21-mile east-west thoroughfare that runs across Marin, Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties will see a shutdown of its westbound lane between Vallejo and Sonoma County starting at 9 p.m. tonight and continuing through 4 a.m. Monday, the agency said.

During the closure, motorists traveling westbound on State Route 37 will need to exit right onto northbound State Route 29 (Sonoma Blvd) in Vallejo, turn left on State Route 12/121 (Carneros Hwy/Fremont Drive) and left again on State Route 121 (Arnold Drive) to take them back to State Route 37.

Weekend closures on eastbound State Route 37 is scheduled on the weekend of May 3 & May 10.

These full weekend closures are necessary for worker and public safety, Caltrans said. All work is weather permitting.

Residents and travelers who have a question or want to share a concern about the project, can call the 37 Pave Project Hotline 510-286-0319.