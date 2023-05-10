Highway 37 to close for 32 hours starting May 20

Caltrans is scheduled to close Highway 37 (SR-37) just east of Highway 121 (Arnold Drive) from early Saturday, May 20, through mid-morning the following day.

The 32-hour closure will allow Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) to fix a railroad crossing on the highway, where significant repairs are needed following decades of wear-and-tear from passing cars and trucks.

Traffic through these area will need to be diverted from 3 a.m. on May 20 through 11 a.m. on May 21.

Eastbound traffic from Marin County may travel as far as Highway 121 (Arnold Drive), and westbound traffic from Solano County can travel as far as Walnut Avenue in Vallejo before diverting onto city streets.

Motorists heading westbound will take Highway 29 to Highway 12, then take Highway 121/Arnold Drive to Highway 37, or can also continue on Highway 12 to Interstate 80.

Eastbound motorist will take Highway 121/Arnold Drive to Highway 12, then Highway 29 to Highway 37.

Work crews will place detour signs and electronic message signs along Highway 29, Highway 12, Highway 121/Arnold Drive and Highway 37 approximately two weeks before the road closure.

You can reach Staff Writer Rebecca Wolff at rebecca.wolff@sonomanews.com. On Twitter @bexwolff.