Housing, grocery store among proposals as Santa Rosa council seeks to transform 2 downtown parking sites

The city declined to comment on the case, citing the pending litigation, and staffers said they would not speculate on the court’s ruling or its impact on any future agreement with Napa-based Rogal Projects.

Santa Rosa legal staff said the lawsuit had not impacted the redevelopment process and the city was free to continue negotiations with the developer.

A case management conference is scheduled for Oct. 24 and the parties have requested a trial though it hasn’t yet been scheduled.

They also seek a declaratory judgment that the city’s designation of the garage as surplus violated the state Surplus Land Act and that’s its unenforceable.

Airport Business Center, owned by developers Larry Wasem and Rich Coombs, has requested that a judge order the city to revoke the surplus designation and issue an injunction to halt city efforts to dispose of the property.

The city’s condition to include 75 parking spaces in any new development on the site is “irreconcilable” with the city’s argument that the property is considered surplus and no longer needed, according to the lawsuit.

However, the plaintiff argued in court filings that even if that’s true, it doesn’t allow the city to “establish the garage is no longer necessary for the city’s use for which the garage was originally proposed or developed.”

The city leases about 100 monthly permit spaces in the garage and patrons at nearby restaurants, bars and retailers also use the garage daily. City officials have said while the garage is highly used there is sufficient parking downtown and the city can get more value out of the land if it’s redeveloped as housing.

The lawsuit, filed in Sonoma County Superior Court on Feb. 28, challenges the city’s designation of the garage as surplus property, arguing it is the most utilized public garage downtown and that the city used unreliable data from a parking study conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic to depress the occupancy rate at the garage.

One potential hitch in the city’s plans to redevelop the Third Street garage is a lawsuit filed by neighboring property owner Airport Business Center, which seeks to halt any effort to sell or lease the property.

After months of staff work, the Santa Rosa City Council is set to advance a pair of potential deals with developers that could transform two prominent city-owned downtown properties into housing.

The city seeks to redevelop the parking garage on Third Street just east of Old Courthouse Square and the former White House department store site on Third and E streets, which has been a parking lot for decades.

In doing so, the council faces hefty opposition from business and property owners over plans for the Third Street garage, which merchants and office tenants say they rely on — pressure that underscores the tension between meeting the expectations of longtime businesses and the acute need for more housing.

Local governments are under exceptional pressure from state leaders to build more housing in the next decade and Santa Rosa has long eyed downtown as a prime place for redevelopment because of its proximity to transit, shopping and other services.

The latest plan for the 720-acre downtown area, approved in late 2020, aims to add 7,000 new homes by 2040 — about twice the previous mark, which the city missed by a mile.

City officials have said transforming city garages and other city-owned property, as proposed, could be one of the easiest ways to speed the city’s goal of increasing housing in the urban center.

The council in December approved designating the two sites and a third parking lot on B and Fifth streets as surplus lands, a first step to selling off city-owned property, and put out a call to developers who could transform the sites.

The city received seven bids from six respondents and after several closed-door discussions the council on Tuesday will consider entering exclusive negotiations with Napa-based Rogal Projects for the redevelopment of the Third Street garage and with Burbank Housing and developer Hugh Futrell for the former White House lot.

The council will hold onto the surface lot on Fifth and B streets for now.

Jill Scott, the city’s real estate manager, said the city was eager to move forward with redevelopment and the council was impressed with both proposals, which she described as “community-focused and pretty great.”

“We’re really excited,” she said.

Few details about the proposals have been revealed but Scott said both would add mixed-income housing and community amenities to the city’s core. A quarter of all housing units proposed must be affordable per state requirement.

If the council approves moving forward with negotiations, the city and developers will hammer out a sale or lease price and other terms, details on what will be built and a proposed construction timeline.

Proceeds from the garage sale must go back to the parking district for acquisition, maintenance and improvement of downtown parking.

Any successful proposal is likely to be put under a microscope as business interests and housing advocates closely watch how this effort plays out. The outcome of any development on these two sites could impact whether the city seeks to develop other city-owned properties to increase housing production and a successful project could draw greater private investment to the area.

Redevelopment advances amid business objections

The Third Street garage, at Third and D streets, was built in 1965 and is the smallest of the city’s five garages with just under 200 spaces. It serves nearby office tenants and downtown visitors.

The city has long sought to redevelop the site, which needs millions of dollars in upgrades. Plans last April to designate the property as surplus were put on pause after opposition from nearby businesses.

Rogal Projects, owned by Keith Rogal, who was recently awarded a state contract to redevelop the Sonoma Developmental Center in Sonoma Valley, submitted a joint bid with Freebird Development, an affordable housing developer, for the site and the other two city properties.

The proposal didn’t meet the required criteria for the two other sites, which gave first priority to the proposal with the greatest number of affordable units, but the pair were the lone respondents for the Third Street garage property, Scott said.

Scott said Freebird wasn’t interested in moving forward with negotiations, citing financial considerations, but Rogal was.

Rogal declined to comment on his proposal or the prospect of being awarded a future deal.

Any project built on the site must include at least 75 public parking spaces, per the city’s notice to sell or lease the property. An earlier proposal from the city had called for replacing all of the parking as a condition of the sale.

Scott said developers informed city staff that the requirement to replace some of the parking likely hampered developers’ interest in building on the site.