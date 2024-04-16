Court ruling on development fees applauded by North Bay advocates pushing for local fee reform

A Supreme Court ruling opening the door for homeowners and developers to challenge certain fees California jurisdictions charge to help pay for roads, utilities and other public infrastructure could help bolster a local push for fee reform.

The court, in a unanimous ruling Friday, said fees could be considered an unconstitutional taking if builders are required to pay more than their fair share of the cost of related public works.

Developers have argued such fees have driven up housing costs and hindered efforts to build more affordable homes.

The ruling could mean jurisdictions will have to show that so-called impact fees charged to developers are connected to and “roughly proportionate” to the impact of a development.

California lawmakers took steps in 2021 to address how fees are charged, but implementing the changes at a local level could take several years.

The court’s decision could be the type of leverage Santa Rosa-based housing advocacy group Generation Housing has been pushing for behind the scenes for months and more recently at public meetings.

The organization, in a news release Tuesday, applauded the court’s decision.

Executive Director Jen Klose said the ruling “bolsters our efforts to advocate for reform of per-door impact fees, which are regressive and just simply nonsensical.”

“This should provide further incentive to our policymakers to immediately bring fees more closely aligned with size rather than per-unit,” Klose wrote.

As part of a broader effort to spur new housing construction, Generation Housing has called on cities and the county to reduce impact fees by as much as 80% for some multifamily housing developments and to charge fees by square foot rather than per unit.

For local governments, any such move would be forgoing millions of dollars in annual revenue currently used for parks, utilities and other services linked to new developments.

But officials with Generation Housing, which has gathered support from about 40 community organizations, including health care providers, education groups and developers, have argued that dropping those fees — in effect, subsidizing affordable projects to an even greater level — is needed to spur the next wave of housing projects.

Collectively, Sonoma County and its nine cities must approve more than 14,500 new homes by 2031 under state-mandated housing goals, about 6,300 of them affordable to very low and low-income residents.

Generation Housing estimates the need is much greater, with up to 58,000 new units needed by 2030 to meet current and future housing needs.

Cutting fees could help counter high interest rates and steep material and labor costs developers are now facing, the allied groups say.

The types of impact fees collected, the cost and when they’re paid vary by jurisdiction, but Generation Housing estimates fees can make up between 6% and 13% of a multifamily project’s total cost.

The high court case stemmed from a legal challenge out of El Dorado County where a property owner sued the county over a $23,420 traffic mitigation fee he paid to place a manufactured home on his property, arguing it constituted an unconstitutional taking.

George Sheetz’s lawyers argued the county had to prove the fee was equal to the cost of the impact his home would have on local roads rather than charge per a broad policy based on the type of development and location.

El Dorado County countered such a high bar was only required for one-off fees imposed by regulators not those outlined under fee schedules approved by elected bodies and charged to all developments.

California state courts had blocked similar claims when fees are imposed pursuant to a fee schedule approved by a government body.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear Sheetz’s appeal and, in its ruling, didn’t differentiate between the two.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, writing for the court, said “there is no basis for affording property rights less protection in the hands of legislators than administrators,” opening the door to legal challenges.

The ruling could mean cities and counties will have to show impact fees are connected to and proportional to the impact a development has on public infrastructure.

The court, however, didn’t say whether the traffic fee charged in Sheetz’s case was unconstitutional and didn’t outline how local governments must calculate or justify fees, questions that will be addressed by a lower court.

Locally, any immediate impact of the ruling is unclear.

Officials with Permit Sonoma, Sonoma County’s planning agency, and the Sonoma County Counsel’s Office were reviewing the court’s decision, according to county spokesperson Matt Brown.

Generation Housing said Tuesday that cities and the county will have to be cautious in setting general impact fee rates and should likely be prepared to negotiate with developers who believe a rate schedule shouldn’t apply to them.

Klose said fee schedules are typically crafted using a one-size-fits-all approach, though every project is different and charging fees per door rather than size doesn’t necessarily reflect the demand a project will put on infrastructure.

That could expose jurisdictions to legal challenges, she said, and she anticipated there could be local lawsuits if efforts aren’t taken to examine current fee structures.

Under Assembly Bill 602, which went into effect Jan. 1, 2022, jurisdictions must make fees more proportional to the size of a development.

Changes don’t have to be implemented until jurisdictions conduct a new nexus study, which must be updated every eight years under the law, meaning any immediate changes could be years away.

Generation Housing, in its release, acknowledged while the ruling could lead to fee reductions or a fairer fee structure, it also could slow development processes if jurisdictions take on efforts to study existing fees or face challenges in court.

Klose said cutting fees would be one way to more quickly minimize legal exposure while local governments implement AB 602 or make additional reforms.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @paulinapineda22.