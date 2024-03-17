How gas prices have changed in California in the last week

Gasoline is several cents more expensive than a week ago, on average, and could go higher as trade disruptions and refinery troubles, plus low supply and increasing demand, push prices up.

Drivers in states including Texas, Alaska, Oregon, and Washington D.C. are seeing the largest weekly increases in gasoline prices ahead of the St. Patrick's Day holiday weekend, according to AAA data.

Houthi attacks on ships traversing the Suez Canal remain a concern and, in some cases, are driving up prices as ships take longer, alternate routes. Those added costs on top of the summer switchover to pricier summer blend fuels that produce fewer emissions in warm weather, as well as a dwindling domestic supply of oil, could contribute to pain at the pump this summer, analysts are warning this week.

In the years since the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent oil prices skyrocketing, the U.S. has upped its own domestic production and built up stockpiles in order to keep prices at the pump down for American drivers. But that stockpile is running thin, and experts warn that without it consumers should expect a significant uptick in prices in the coming months as travel demand picks up ahead of the summer season.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in California. Gas prices are as of March 15.

California by the numbers

- Gas current price: $4.89

- Week change: +$0.02 (+0.3%)

- Year change: -$0.01 (-0.2%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $6.44 (6/14/22)



- Diesel current price: $5.39

- Week change: -$0.02 (-0.3%)

- Year change: -$0.18 (-3.2%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $7.01 (6/18/22)



Metros with most expensive gas in California

#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles: $5.07

#2. Napa: $5.05

#3. San Francisco: $5.05

#4. Santa Rosa: $5.03

#5. San Rafael: $5.03

#6. Salinas: $5.00

#7. Ventura: $4.98

#8. Los Angeles-Long Beach: $4.94

#9. San Diego: $4.93

#10. Oakland: $4.93

#11. Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-Lompoc: $4.91

#12. Orange County: $4.89

#13. Santa Cruz-Watsonville: $4.89

#14. San Jose: $4.88

#15. Sacramento: $4.87

#16. San Bernardino: $4.85

#17. Vallejo-Fairfield: $4.85

#18. Merced: $4.83

#19. Yolo: $4.82

#20. Riverside: $4.81

#21. Visalia-Tulare-Porterville: $4.79

#22. Fresno: $4.79

#23. Bakersfield: $4.78

#24. Chico-Paradise: $4.77

#25. Stockton-Lodi: $4.75

#26. Redding: $4.74

#27. Madera-Chowchilla: $4.72

#28. El Centro: $4.71

#29. Modesto: $4.71

#30. Yuba City: $4.70

#31. Hanford-Corcoran: $4.69



States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $4.89

#2. Hawaii: $4.71

#3. Washington: $4.27



States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $3.01

#2. Colorado: $3.06

#3. Texas: $3.06



This story features writing by Dom DiFurio and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.