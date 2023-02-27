How these 3 Napa, Sonoma drone pilots turned passion for tech into lofty business goals

Drone pilots Jake Bowman, Jim Nevill and Darren Loveland all came to their trade via different routes..

Bowman, founder and pilot of Napa-based Flutter Shot Media, went to school in Arizona to become an airplane pilot. Part of the instruction was on drones, which led him to minor in unmanned aerial systems.

He studied the laws and history of drones, and how to build one. And so eventually, with no traditional pilot jobs upon graduation, he started Flutter Shot Media in 2021.

“The possibility for drones is endless. New drones come out all the time. You can fly them farther, fly them higher, which is a whole big topic with the FAA, which dictates air space,” Bowman said.

The Federal Aviation Administration is overseer of recreational and commercial drone pilots. Drones weighing 0.55 pounds or more must be registered with the FAA. Recreational and commercial pilots have different tests to take. Both have a ton of rules to follow, like how high an UAV can go and use over crowds.

For Nevill, who with wife Tracy runs Jim Nevill Productions in Bodega in Sonoma County, the pandemic led him to drone work. Go Adventure, a nonprofit they ran, had to close when student group activities stopped being a thing.

Nevill tapped into his photography background. He knew how to run a business, he knew providing quality service was key, and he knew he had to give clients added value.

“I am an expert in producing content to help people tell their story,” Nevill said.

He discovered real estate agents were hiring separate people for still photography, video and drone footage.

“So, I said if could be a one-stop shop, that would be my endeavor to add value,” Nevill said. “In real estate every house can benefit from a drone perspective.”

Beyond real estate, Nevill’s portfolio includes working for a land trust to fly a drone prior to this winter to visualize where flooding or contraction of waterways might occur. He has worked with an architect building in the Napa area who wanted photos and 360-degree video at 20, 30, and 40 feet in order to see what the view would be like in order to know how high the deck should be built.

North Face recently paid him to be at an athlete summit in the Eastern Sierra. He said the only way to get the perfect shot of 150 people was to put the drone in the air, which provided a better view of the mountains in the distance.

“Without a drone, I would not have been able to pull off that shot,” Nevill said. “You never know when as a photographer a drone will be invaluable.”

Loveland was working as a manager at the Carneros Inn in Napa when he was first introduced to a drone in 2011. A drone operator, who wanted permission to promote the resort, described his devise as a helicopter with camera; not even calling it a drone.

Loveland was intrigued by the technology. . A year later he quit his main job.

Now he is a certified drone pilot and owns Aerial Photo Media in Napa working with wineries, real estate companies and people who want shots like spectacular California coastline shots only a drone can get.

At first Loveland created content for wineries, subsidiary businesses, resorts and hotels. Then calls started coming from people who had real estate in wine country and on the coast who wanted to show off the views in a way traditional photography couldn’t capture.

Today, he does more commercial, industrial work, including having government clients like Napa Valley Transportation Authority.

“The technology has gotten much smaller. The capabilities of cameras have improved significantly. It was originally the quality of a cell phone. Now they take 4K and 8K video, have zoom capabilities and are far more sophisticated,” Loveland said. “The ones I’m using today are about 14 or 15 inches in diameter with arms, the propellers extended. They weigh 1 to 2 pounds. And they fold up now. You could fit it into a gentleman’s toiletry bag, they are that small.”

Safety is another huge improvement, Loveland said. Early drones would crash. Now they have sensors, much like newer model vehicles have, to avoid obstacles.

“Other redundancy built in now is the return mechanism if it loses connection with remote control it will stop what it’s doing, fly 60 vertical feet and then very slowly return to where it took off from,” Loveland said.