How will electric bus company’s bankruptcy affect Santa Rosa’s fledgling EV transit aspirations?

In September 2022, Santa Rosa acquired its first two electric buses. Today, there are four in the CityBus fleet with another five on order.

The purchases are part of the local transit agency’s effort to go all-electric by 2040 under the city’s climate action goals and state mandates.

Santa Rosa has partnered with electric commercial vehicle maker Proterra, Inc., but now the company’s financial woes are raising questions about potential delays and other issues, such as whether the company’s problems reflect challenges in the broader industry.

Founded almost 20 years ago, the Burlingame-based company was considered ahead of the curve and a dominant player in the industry. It earned high praise and shout-outs from President Joe Biden, who also appointed Proterra CEO Gareth Joyce to the President’s Export Council.

Despite going public in 2021 and receiving more than $10 million in Covid-relief aid as well as federal government incentives as part of a push for a nationwide EV transition, the company declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy in August.

According to city spokesperson Lon Peterson, the four buses in the Santa Rosa fleet will continue to operate, but “it is too early to speculate about whether or for how long the city’s existing five bus order will be delayed as Proterra reorganizes.”

“We will closely monitor the bankruptcy docket with respect to any claims the city may have relative to the existing buses and to track how the City’s existing bus order will be handled,” he said.

In the meantime, Peterson said that the city continues to have regularly scheduled biweekly meetings with its Proterra representative.

In November, Phoenix Motorcars successfully bid $10 million for ownership of Proterra’s transit business line.

Sonoma County Transit ordered 10 Proterra electric buses for its 49-vehicle fleet earlier this year with expected delivery in 2024. The agency did not respond to requests for comment.

Santa Rosa City Council member Chris Rogers, a champion of electrification, said even before Proterra’s bankruptcy that there had been discussions about needing to evaluate performance and consider diversifying the electric fleet before purchasing more buses.

“Proterra was allowing us to move in the direction of electrification while the market evolved,” Roger said. He emphasized the urgency required by the climate change crisis. “Proterra was first out the gate, but now there are competitors.”

At more than $1 million each, the Proterra buses have raised eyebrows, especially given struggles with transit ridership numbers. At the time of the city’s first purchases, Proterra was the only manufacturer with electric-powered buses available for federally funded procurement that were also capable of meeting operational needs, said Peterson, the city spokesperson.

The city has been awarded $22 million in grants to date to fund electric bus acquisition and charging infrastructure, split roughly in half between federal and state and local funds. It anticipates that the Electric Bus Program to support the transition of its 29-bus fleet, will be entirely funded by federal, state and local grants.

Massive government investment in electric vehicle development has become a core component of the fight to slow carbon emissions-fueled climate change. It has jump-started the sector, along with mandates like those in California that bar new gasoline-powered car sales starting in 2035 and will require all transit buses be zero-emission by 2040.

Still, there have been obstacles, such as high upfront costs, reliability issues and lags in charging and electric grid infrastructure and capacity. Automakers have pulled back recently on electric vehicle spending amid concerns over slowing demand, though sales are still growing. When it comes to public transit, some critics say resources would be more effectively spent on improving and expanding service with buses as is but drawing more people to public transportation.

In an August statement about its restructuring, Proterra said that while its “best-in-class EV and battery technologies have set an industry standard, we have faced various market and macroeconomic headwinds, that have impacted our ability to efficiently scale all of our opportunities simultaneously.”

Some experts partly attribute the company’s difficulties to growing its three businesses — transit vehicles, battery technology and charging infrastructure — simultaneously. That combined with supply chain constraints and inflation among other factors more unique to the electric vehicle sector.

"There are challenges in all of this with new technology trying to make it through the valley of death and be a successful self-sustaining business,” said Jaimie Levin, director of West Coast operations for the Center for Transportation and the Environment, a clean transportation advocacy and research nonprofit. "These kinds of bumps in the road are really expected, but do we do think that it's going to change what the state's goals are in terms of emissions requirements? I don't think any of that's going to change, so the technology is going to continue to improve.“